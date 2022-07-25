How to Watch Manchester City in Canada All Season Long

Last season, Manchester City won the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons. It's a remarkable run for a team that spent much of the late 20th century bouncing between flights and whose last top two finish in the top division before 2011-12 was back in the 1970s.

Man City won 29 of its 38 matches last season, with six draws and three losses. It had an EPL-best plus-73 goal differential and finished with 93 points, one up on Liverpool.

City's leading goalscorer last season was Kevin De Bruyne, who scored 15 goals. The 31-year-old Belgian is back this year and is joined by another marquee player as the team brought in Dortmund's Erling Haaland. But Man City also saw some key players transfer to other Premier League teams, with Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) all gone. Will Man City be able to maintain its dominance with all of these changes?

Manchester City games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.