How to Watch Manchester United in Canada All Season Long

Can Manchester United get back to the top of the EPL table?

Following last season's sixth-place finish in the Premier League, can Manchester United make a move up the standings this season?

The dominant team in the Premier League for the 2000s and the early 2010s, Man U has now found itself finishing outside of the top five twice in the last four seasons. But the talent remains for this team to make a push for the title.

Man U heads into this season with a lot of changes. The team spent big on Ajax back Lisandro Martínez and also added a second Eredivisie player in Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia. But the team lost one of its top players, as Paul Pogba departed for Juventus. The team's full roster for the upcoming season is still unsettled, as rumors swirl about more high profile additions and subtractions to the squad.

