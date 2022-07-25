How to Watch Newcastle United in Canada All Season Long

After an 11th place finish last season, what will Newcastle United do in the 2022-23 Premier League?

Newcastle United finished 11th in the Premier League last season, the team's best finish since it was 10th in the 2017-18 campaign. Can it use last season to gain some momentum, or will Newcastle start to sink back down the league table?

Last year, Newcastle overperformed expectations. It finished with a minus-18 goal differential, the seventh-worst mark in the Premier League, but finished 11th in the standings, above three teams with a better goal differential.

Last season, Callum Wilson's eight goals led the Magpies, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes tying for second on the team with five. As of now, all three are set to return to the club this season, though Saint-Maximin has been the subject of some transfer rumors. The club added 22-year-old Lille back Sven Botman to the team for this season, as well as Aston Villa back Matt Targett and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

