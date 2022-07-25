Skip to main content

How to Watch Nottingham Forest in Canada All Season Long

Nottingham Forest returns to the Premier League this season. Can it stick around?

For the first time since the 1998-99 season, Nottingham Forest is playing with the big boys. The Tricky Trees used a fourth-place finish last year in the EFL Championship and a playoff win over Huddersfield Town to send the team into the top flight of English football.

While Nottingham Forest has spent almost as many seasons in the top flight as it has in the second, the vast majority of that was in the distant past. Since it was relegated after the 1992-93 season to end a stretch in the top flight that went back to 1977, the team has played just four seasons in the Premier League.

To bolster its chances of sticking in the EPL, added a lot of new pieces to this year's team, including veteran midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has made 149 appearances for Manchester United. 

Nottingham Forest games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

