How to Watch Southampton in Canada All Season Long

After winning just nine matches last year, Southampton looks for improvement in the 2022-23 Premier League.

Last season, Southampton finished 15th in the Premier League, winning just nine of its 38 matches and finishing with 40 points, just five more than the first relegated team, Burnley. Can it improve this season?

Watch Southampton in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

James Ward-Prowse led last year's team in goals scored with 10. The 27-year-old will be counted on again to be the key to this Southampton attack.

To bolster the team's chances of moving up the league table, Southampton made a lot of moves this offseason, including the addition of four young players. Goalkeeper Gavin Baznunu (20) and defensive midfielder Roméo Lavia (18) both come over from Man City's U23 squad, while forward Sékou Mara (19) joins from Bordeaux and back Armel Bella-Kotchap (20) comes over from Bochum. Will this youth movement help improve Southampton?

Southampton games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

