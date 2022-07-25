Skip to main content

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur in Canada All Season Long

After a top four finish last season, how will Tottenham follow that up?

Tottenham Hotspur is coming off of a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, with the team winning 22 matches and finishing with 71 points.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

That finish was the best for Spurs since the 2018-19 campaign, when it also finished fourth. After three top three finishes in a row earlier last decade, it looked like the team might have been slipping from that upper echelon down to that second tier of EPL clubs, but last season suggested there's still a lot of room for this team to contend.

Last season, Son Heung-min led Tottenham in goals—and tied for the EPL lead—with 23. The 30-year-old South Korean forward gets some help this year with the addition of Everton forward Richarlison and Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, but the team also lost Steven Bergwijn to Ajax, plus there are rumors that Harry Kane could be on the move. What will the final roster look like?

Tottenham Hotspur games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

