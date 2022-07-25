How to Watch West Ham United in Canada All Season Long

Can West Ham United continue the positive momentum that it's had the last two seasons?

Just two seasons ago, West Ham United was in danger of relegation, but the team has turned things around over the last two Premier League campaigns, placing sixth during the 2020-21 season and then seventh last year.

West Ham won 16 of its 38 matches last year and finished the season with a plus-nine goal differential, the sixth-best mark in the EPL.

Jarrod Bowen led the club last season in goals with 12. The 25-year-old forward now has 21 goals since joining the team in 2020.

West Ham added Stade Rennais back Nayef Aguerd, Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes and PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola this season, while the team saw a handful of older players depart, including midfielder Mark Noble, who retired after last season.

