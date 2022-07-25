Skip to main content

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers in Canada All Season Long

Wolves will look to improve on last season's 10th-place finish.

Last season, the Wolverhampton Wanderers finished 10th in the Premier League, the team's third top 10 finish since it earned promotion to the Premier League after the 2017-18 season.

Watch Wolves in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

Wolves has gone from an afterthought to being one of the most intriguing clubs in English football since it was purchased in 2016 by Fosun International. Now, the team has to find a way to take the next step and join the elite tier of the EPL.

Last season, Wolves used a strong defense to hide its poor offensive showing, as the team's 38 goals scored were the fourth-fewest in the Premier League. Raúl Jiménez's six goals led the team, but that was the fewest goals of any team's top scorer.

Heading into this season, the team added Burnley back Nathan Collins and RB Leipzig forward Hee-chan Hwang to bolster the team's attack.

Wolverhampton Wanderers games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

