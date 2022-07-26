Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Club Tijuana de Caliente will visit Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on TUDN. Atlas FC is 14th in the league, with four points. Club Tijuana de Caliente is 12th, with four.
How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente
- Match Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
Atlas FC and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats
- Atlas FC is scoring 1.3 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente is conceding one per match (fifth in league).
- Club Tijuana de Caliente has scored three goals in 4 matches (13th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC has conceded seven in 4 (14th in league).
- Atlas FC's goal differential (-2) is 15th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is ninth in the league at -1.
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 3-2
Away
7/16/2022
Cruz Azul
W 3-2
Home
7/23/2022
Tigres UANL
L 2-0
Away
7/26/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
7/31/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Away
8/4/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
8/13/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
FC Juarez
L 2-0
Home
7/17/2022
Tigres UANL
L 1-0
Away
7/23/2022
CF America
W 2-0
Home
7/26/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
7/30/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
8/7/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
8/12/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
