Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club Tijuana de Caliente will visit Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on TUDN. Atlas FC is 14th in the league, with four points. Club Tijuana de Caliente is 12th, with four.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

Atlas FC and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

  • Atlas FC is scoring 1.3 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente is conceding one per match (fifth in league).
  • Club Tijuana de Caliente has scored three goals in 4 matches (13th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC has conceded seven in 4 (14th in league).
  • Atlas FC's goal differential (-2) is 15th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is ninth in the league at -1.

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 3-2

Away

7/16/2022

Cruz Azul

W 3-2

Home

7/23/2022

Tigres UANL

L 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

7/31/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Away

8/4/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

8/13/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

FC Juarez

L 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Tigres UANL

L 1-0

Away

7/23/2022

CF America

W 2-0

Home

7/26/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

7/30/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

8/7/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

8/12/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Atlas vs. Tijuana

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1658542561223
entertainment

How to Watch Jaws vs. Kraken

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 seconds ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 seconds ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 seconds ago
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Las Vegas Big Time: Midwest Basketball vs. Strive for Greatness

By Rafael Urbina15 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles

By Rafael Urbina15 seconds ago
juventus
Soccer

How to Watch FC Barcelona vs. Juventus: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
tigres uanl
Soccer

How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL

By Christine Brown1 hour ago