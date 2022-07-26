Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente will visit Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on TUDN. Atlas FC is 14th in the league, with four points. Club Tijuana de Caliente is 12th, with four.

Atlas FC and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

Atlas FC is scoring 1.3 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente is conceding one per match (fifth in league).

Club Tijuana de Caliente has scored three goals in 4 matches (13th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC has conceded seven in 4 (14th in league).

Atlas FC's goal differential (-2) is 15th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is ninth in the league at -1.

Atlas FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/10/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC L 3-2 Away 7/16/2022 Cruz Azul W 3-2 Home 7/23/2022 Tigres UANL L 2-0 Away 7/26/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home 7/31/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Away 8/4/2022 Queretaro FC - Home 8/13/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Away

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule