How to Watch Atlas vs Tijuana: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Atlas vs. Tijuana: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas and Tijuana will look to move up in the Liga MX standings with a win this evening.

Matchday five of 17 has Club Tijuana traveling to Atlas on Tuesday evening. Both clubs have earned four points so far this Liga MX season with one win, two losses and one draw.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Tijuana Today:

Match Date: July 26, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIVISION

Live Stream Atlas vs. Tijuana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club Tijuana enters the match with the latest game being a 2-0 victory over Club América. Lisandro López was able to start the scoring for Tijuana with a ninth-minute penalty kick. In the 62nd minute, Joaquín Montecinos scored the second and final goal of the match. Earning the clean sheet was keeper Jonathan Orozco who faced three total shots in the match.

Atlas enters the match after losing 2-0 to Tigres UANL. Atlas played a majority of the match a man down as Camilo Vargas was given a red card for a handball in the sixth minute. The first goal for Tigres came from an own goal by Anderson Santamaria in the 40th minute and soon after André-Pierre Gignac scored the second goal for Tigres.

The last meeting between the two clubs was a 2-0 victory for Tijuana when they played in late February. 

