Barracas Central vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

CA Patronato Parana takes on Barracas Central at Estadio Barracas Central on Tuesday, July 26. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will square off at 7:00 PM ET. With nine points, Barracas Central is currently 22nd in the league. CA Patronato Parana has 14 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Barracas Central vs. CA Patronato Parana
- Match Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
Barracas Central and CA Patronato Parana Stats
- Barracas Central puts up 1.2 goals per game (12th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Patronato Parana allows 1.2 per game (15th in league).
- CA Patronato Parana is ninth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Barracas Central is 22nd defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
- Barracas Central's goal differential (-4) is 23rd in the league.
- CA Patronato Parana's goal differential is +1, which ranks 13th in the league.
Barracas Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
W 2-0
Away
7/16/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 3-1
Home
7/20/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
L 3-1
Away
7/26/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Home
7/31/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
8/6/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Home
8/13/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
CA Patronato Parana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Arsenal
L 1-0
Home
7/14/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
W 3-1
Away
7/20/2022
CA Tigre
W 1-0
Home
7/26/2022
Barracas Central
-
Away
7/31/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Home
8/5/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
8/12/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Home