Barracas Central vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

CA Patronato Parana takes on Barracas Central at Estadio Barracas Central on Tuesday, July 26. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will square off at 7:00 PM ET. With nine points, Barracas Central is currently 22nd in the league. CA Patronato Parana has 14 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. CA Patronato Parana

Match Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

7:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central

Barracas Central and CA Patronato Parana Stats

Barracas Central puts up 1.2 goals per game (12th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Patronato Parana allows 1.2 per game (15th in league).

CA Patronato Parana is ninth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Barracas Central is 22nd defensively (1.7 conceded per game).

Barracas Central's goal differential (-4) is 23rd in the league.

CA Patronato Parana's goal differential is +1, which ranks 13th in the league.

Barracas Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba W 2-0 Away 7/16/2022 Argentinos Juniors L 3-1 Home 7/20/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata L 3-1 Away 7/26/2022 CA Patronato Parana - Home 7/31/2022 CA Platense - Away 8/6/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Home 8/13/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Away

CA Patronato Parana Schedule