Barracas Central vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Patronato Parana takes on Barracas Central at Estadio Barracas Central on Tuesday, July 26. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will square off at 7:00 PM ET. With nine points, Barracas Central is currently 22nd in the league. CA Patronato Parana has 14 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. CA Patronato Parana

  • Match Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Barracas Central
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Barracas Central and CA Patronato Parana Stats

  • Barracas Central puts up 1.2 goals per game (12th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Patronato Parana allows 1.2 per game (15th in league).
  • CA Patronato Parana is ninth in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Barracas Central is 22nd defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
  • Barracas Central's goal differential (-4) is 23rd in the league.
  • CA Patronato Parana's goal differential is +1, which ranks 13th in the league.

Barracas Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

W 2-0

Away

7/16/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 3-1

Home

7/20/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Home

7/31/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

8/6/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Home

8/13/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

CA Patronato Parana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Arsenal

L 1-0

Home

7/14/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

W 3-1

Away

7/20/2022

CA Tigre

W 1-0

Home

7/26/2022

Barracas Central

-

Away

7/31/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Home

8/5/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

8/12/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Home

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Barracas Central vs. Patronato

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

71STAred2wS._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch 'Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska Special': Stream Live

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

Watch Team WhyNot vs. Compton Magic: Stream Las Vegas Big Time Finale

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Men of Mackey vs. TMT

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Soccer

Barracas Central vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Yankees at Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
atalanta
Soccer

How to Watch Atalanta in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Vegas Elite 16U: Live Stream

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago