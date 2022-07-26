CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

Puebla FC takes on CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on ESPN. CF Monterrey has nine points, and is first in the league. Puebla FC has eight points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC

Match Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

CF Monterrey and Puebla FC Stats

CF Monterrey has scored 10 goals in 4 games (first in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has given up five in 4 (eighth in league).

Puebla FC is scoring two goals per game (second in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey is conceding 1.5 per match (13th in league).

CF Monterrey has a goal differential of +4 for the season, which ranks first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Puebla FC is second in the league at +3.

CF Monterrey Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 CF America W 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 Atletico San Luis W 1-0 Away 7/21/2022 Queretaro FC W 3-0 Away 7/26/2022 Puebla FC - Home 7/31/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away 8/6/2022 Club Leon - Home 8/12/2022 Necaxa - Away

Puebla FC Schedule