CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Puebla FC takes on CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on ESPN. CF Monterrey has nine points, and is first in the league. Puebla FC has eight points, and is in fourth place.
- Match Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
- Live Stream on fuboTV
CF Monterrey and Puebla FC Stats
- CF Monterrey has scored 10 goals in 4 games (first in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has given up five in 4 (eighth in league).
- Puebla FC is scoring two goals per game (second in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey is conceding 1.5 per match (13th in league).
- CF Monterrey has a goal differential of +4 for the season, which ranks first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Puebla FC is second in the league at +3.
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
CF America
W 3-2
Home
7/17/2022
Atletico San Luis
W 1-0
Away
7/21/2022
Queretaro FC
W 3-0
Away
7/26/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
7/31/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
8/6/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
8/12/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
Puebla FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Club Santos Laguna
W 1-0
Home
7/15/2022
Club Leon
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
Cruz Azul
D 2-2
Away
7/26/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
7/30/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
8/2/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
8/5/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
