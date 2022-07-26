CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla FC takes on CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET in Liga MX, with the action airing on ESPN. CF Monterrey has nine points, and is first in the league. Puebla FC has eight points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC

  • Match Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Estadio BBVA Bancomer
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CF Monterrey and Puebla FC Stats

  • CF Monterrey has scored 10 goals in 4 games (first in Liga MX), and Puebla FC has given up five in 4 (eighth in league).
  • Puebla FC is scoring two goals per game (second in Liga MX), and CF Monterrey is conceding 1.5 per match (13th in league).
  • CF Monterrey has a goal differential of +4 for the season, which ranks first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Puebla FC is second in the league at +3.

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

CF America

W 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

Atletico San Luis

W 1-0

Away

7/21/2022

Queretaro FC

W 3-0

Away

7/26/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

7/31/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

8/6/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

8/12/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

Puebla FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Club Santos Laguna

W 1-0

Home

7/15/2022

Club Leon

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

Cruz Azul

D 2-2

Away

7/26/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

7/30/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

8/2/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

8/5/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Monterrey vs. Puebla

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

1658542561223
entertainment

How to Watch Jaws vs. Kraken

By Adam Childs16 seconds ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 seconds ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 seconds ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 seconds ago
USATSI_17914067
Basketball

How to Watch Las Vegas Big Time: Midwest Basketball vs. Strive for Greatness

By Rafael Urbina16 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles

By Rafael Urbina16 seconds ago
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
juventus
Soccer

How to Watch FC Barcelona vs. Juventus: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
tigres uanl
Soccer

How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL

By Christine Brown1 hour ago