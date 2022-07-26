How to Watch FC Barcelona vs. Juventus: Stream Soccer Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Barcelona vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Barcelona is on U.S. soil for the Soccer Champions Tour and will play Juventus Tuesday evening in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl.

FC Barcelona has two more games to play in the United States for its Soccer Champions Tour. Barcelona has played Inter Miami and Real Madrid so far and will play Juventus tonight before concluding its tour with a game against the NY Red Bulls.

How to Watch Soccer Champions Tour: FC Barcelona vs. Juventus Today:

Match Date: July 26, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Soccer Champions Tour: FC Barcelona vs. Juventus on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the team's last game, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in a tight 1-0 victory on Saturday. Raphinha scored the lone goal of the game at the 27-minute mark to secure the victory for Barcelona. In the club's first outing in the U.S., it defeated Inter Miami 6-0 and displayed its depth with six different players scoring. 

Juventus also picked up a win recently, beating Guadalajara by a score of 2-0 on Friday. Marco Da Graca put Juventus on the board just 10 minutes into the game to take an early lead. The next goal did not come until late in the game when Mattia Compagnon scored at the 80-minute mark to add an insurance goal in the eventual win. 

The last time these teams met was in November and resulted in a 0-0 draw. Tune in to see if Juventus can defeat Barcelona for the first time in two years. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Soccer Champions Tour: FC Barcelona vs. Juventus

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
