FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tigres UANL and FC Juarez will meet in Liga MX action on Tuesday, July 26. The game at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. With nine points, Tigres UANL is third in the league. FC Juarez has five points, and is in ninth place.
- Match Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
FC Juarez and Tigres UANL Stats
- Tigres UANL scores 1.5 goals per match (fifth in Liga MX), and FC Juarez allows 0.5 per match (first in league).
- FC Juarez is scoring 0.8 goals per match (13th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL is giving up 0.8 per match (fourth in league).
- Tigres UANL's goal differential is +3, which is second in the league.
- FC Juarez is sixth in the league in goal differential at +1.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Mazatlan FC
W 1-0
Away
7/17/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 1-0
Home
7/23/2022
Atlas FC
W 2-0
Home
7/26/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
7/30/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
8/7/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
8/14/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 2-0
Away
7/15/2022
Queretaro FC
D 1-1
Home
7/22/2022
Necaxa
L 1-0
Away
7/26/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
7/29/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Home
8/3/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
8/6/2022
CF America
-
Away
