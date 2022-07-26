FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL and FC Juarez will meet in Liga MX action on Tuesday, July 26. The game at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. With nine points, Tigres UANL is third in the league. FC Juarez has five points, and is in ninth place.

FC Juarez and Tigres UANL Stats

  • Tigres UANL scores 1.5 goals per match (fifth in Liga MX), and FC Juarez allows 0.5 per match (first in league).
  • FC Juarez is scoring 0.8 goals per match (13th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL is giving up 0.8 per match (fourth in league).
  • Tigres UANL's goal differential is +3, which is second in the league.
  • FC Juarez is sixth in the league in goal differential at +1.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Mazatlan FC

W 1-0

Away

7/17/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 1-0

Home

7/23/2022

Atlas FC

W 2-0

Home

7/26/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

7/30/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

8/7/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

8/14/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 2-0

Away

7/15/2022

Queretaro FC

D 1-1

Home

7/22/2022

Necaxa

L 1-0

Away

7/26/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

7/29/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Home

8/3/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

8/6/2022

CF America

-

Away

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Juárez vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
