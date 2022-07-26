FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/26/2022

Tigres UANL and FC Juarez will meet in Liga MX action on Tuesday, July 26. The game at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. With nine points, Tigres UANL is third in the league. FC Juarez has five points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

FC Juarez and Tigres UANL Stats

Tigres UANL scores 1.5 goals per match (fifth in Liga MX), and FC Juarez allows 0.5 per match (first in league).

FC Juarez is scoring 0.8 goals per match (13th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL is giving up 0.8 per match (fourth in league).

Tigres UANL's goal differential is +3, which is second in the league.

FC Juarez is sixth in the league in goal differential at +1.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Mazatlan FC W 1-0 Away 7/17/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente W 1-0 Home 7/23/2022 Atlas FC W 2-0 Home 7/26/2022 FC Juarez - Away 7/30/2022 Queretaro FC - Home 8/7/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 8/14/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Home

FC Juarez Schedule