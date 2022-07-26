Skip to main content

How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL looks to extend its winning streak to four games when it takes on Juárez Tuesday night.

Tigres UANL and Juárez will meet tonight for the fifth matchday of the Liga MX Apertura season. Tigres lost the opening match of the season to Cruz Azul and has produced three shutout victories since. Juárez enters the match with one win, two draws and one loss.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL Today:

Match Date: July 26, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Juárez vs. Tigres UANL on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres UANL enters the match after defeating Atlas 2-0. In the match, Atlas had to play a man down for the majority of the match when Camilo Vargas was awarded a red card for a professional hand ball in the sixth minute of play. 

Tigres was able to take advantage of the situation and scored two first half goals. The first goal was an own goal by Anderson Santamaria and the second was scored by André-Pierre Gignac in extra time at the end of the first half.

The last match for Juárez was a 1-0 loss to Club Necaxa. The lone goal of the match was scored in the 36th minute by Facundo Batista. Both clubs had players earn a soft red in the second half of the match.

The last meeting between the two clubs was a 3-2 victory for Tigres in late February. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

