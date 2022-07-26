How to Watch Atalanta in Canada All Season Long

After three consecutive top three finishes in Serie A, Atalanta fell to eighth last season.

Last season, Atalanta finished eighth in Serie A. After finishing in third place in each of the three previous campaigns, last year was a disappointing result for a team that had been on the way up. Can Atalanta get back on track and contend for the Serie A crown?

Mario Pašalić led Atalanta in goals last season, scoring 13 of them. The 27-year-old Croatian now has 19 goals since signing with Atalanta in 2020, plus had an additional 14 goals from 2018 to 2020 when he was playing for the team on loan from Chelsea.

Atalanta spent big on three 25-or-under players this offseason, adding Sassuolo winger Jérémie Boga (25), Salernitana midfielder Éderson (22) and Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral (24).

