How to Watch England vs. Sweden: Live Stream Women's EURO Semifinal

Winners of their respective groups and quarterfinals, the Women's national teams from England and Sweden will face off in the knockout stage's semifinals.

England made its way to the knockout stage of the Women's EURO after going undefeated in group play. The team entered knockout play against the No. 2 finisher in Group B, the Spanish national team.

How to Watch First Semifinal: England vs. Sweden Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

In that quarterfinal last week, England won its quarterfinal 2-1. The team went down 1-0 in the 54th minute when Spain scored. With its backs against the wall, Ella Toone scored in the 84th minute to draw even.

Georgia Stanway scored the game-winning goal in the 96th minute to advance England forward to the semifinals.

England's opponent, Sweden, was the winner of Group C, finishing with a 2-1-0 record through the three games. Sweden advanced through the quarterfinals with a win over Belgium, the No. 2 team in Group D.

Sweden's quarterfinals were nothing short of heroic. After 90+ minutes of Sweden dominating the match, it still had no points to show.

However, in the second minute of extra time, Linda Sembrant made her mark and won the game for her country.

