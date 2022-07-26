Skip to main content

How to Watch England vs. Sweden: Live Stream Women's EURO Semifinal, TV Channel, Start Time

Winners of their respective groups and quarterfinals, the Women's national teams from England and Sweden will face off in the knockout stage's semifinals.

England made its way to the knockout stage of the Women's EURO after going undefeated in group play. The team entered knockout play against the No. 2 finisher in Group B, the Spanish national team.

How to Watch First Semifinal: England vs. Sweden Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live stream First Semifinal: England vs. Sweden on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In that quarterfinal last week, England won its quarterfinal 2-1. The team went down 1-0 in the 54th minute when Spain scored. With its backs against the wall, Ella Toone scored in the 84th minute to draw even.

Georgia Stanway scored the game-winning goal in the 96th minute to advance England forward to the semifinals.

England's opponent, Sweden, was the winner of Group C, finishing with a 2-1-0 record through the three games. Sweden advanced through the quarterfinals with a win over Belgium, the No. 2 team in Group D.

Sweden's quarterfinals were nothing short of heroic. After 90+ minutes of Sweden dominating the match, it still had no points to show. 

However, in the second minute of extra time, Linda Sembrant made her mark and won the game for her country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
26
2022

England vs Sweden

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

France Belgium Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch England vs. Sweden: Live Stream Women's EURO Semifinal

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot celebrates a game-winning basket.
SI Guide

It’s Aces vs. Sky for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Title

By Kevin Sweeney8 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) slides home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates vs. Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
ryan-tannehill
NFL

How to Watch the Tennessee Titans Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
ff313216b0d3936b088c0d96b7449ee192341375b58f8f30e7b5bd00c7c71e02._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Mega Predators of Oz Special

By Kristofer Habbas16 hours ago
Jul 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) scores a run against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 hours ago