The two top-scoring teams in the Canadian Premier League square off on Wednesday when Forge FC takes on Cavalry FC.

Will Wednesday's lone Canadian Premier League match live up to the offensive hype? The two highest-scoring teams in the league, Forge FC and Cavalry FC, square off at ATCO Field for mid-week CPL action.

How to Watch Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC Today:

Match Date: July 27, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Forge has far and away been the best offensive team in the CPL this season. The club is scoring 2.21 goals per match through 14 matches.

They've been especially hot as of late. Currently on a three-match winning streak, they've scored multiple goals in each of those matches. Their latest was a 3-1 victory over Valour FC on Saturday.

Cavalry has been the second most efficient team in the CPL this season. They're averaging 1.69 goals per match. They've done that while scoring just one penalty goal, tied for the lowest in the league.

The only other meeting between Forge and Cavalry this year was also a higher-scoring affair. In the second match of the season, the two sides tied 2-2 at Tim Hortons Field. There was drama late in that one, with Forge tying things up on a David Choiniere goal in the 90th minute.

Now the series shifts to Alberta on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET, with coverage on FOX Sports 2.

