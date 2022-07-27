Skip to main content

How to Watch Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC: Live Stream CPL, TV Channel, Start Time

The two top-scoring teams in the Canadian Premier League square off on Wednesday when Forge FC takes on Cavalry FC.

Will Wednesday's lone Canadian Premier League match live up to the offensive hype? The two highest-scoring teams in the league, Forge FC and Cavalry FC, square off at ATCO Field for mid-week CPL action.

How to Watch Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC Today:

Match Date: July 27, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Forge has far and away been the best offensive team in the CPL this season. The club is scoring 2.21 goals per match through 14 matches.

They've been especially hot as of late. Currently on a three-match winning streak, they've scored multiple goals in each of those matches. Their latest was a 3-1 victory over Valour FC on Saturday.

Cavalry has been the second most efficient team in the CPL this season. They're averaging 1.69 goals per match. They've done that while scoring just one penalty goal, tied for the lowest in the league.

The only other meeting between Forge and Cavalry this year was also a higher-scoring affair. In the second match of the season, the two sides tied 2-2 at Tim Hortons Field. There was drama late in that one, with Forge tying things up on a David Choiniere goal in the 90th minute. 

Now the series shifts to Alberta on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET, with coverage on FOX Sports 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns putts for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Skinns at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Brandon Wu lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Schenk reacts after a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore drives off the 9th tee during the second round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matt Wallace and Sam Horsfield line up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Wallace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Austin Cook putts on the 10th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Austin Cook at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brandon Hagy reacts to missing a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Bo Hoag of Columbus Ohio putts on the 14th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago