How to Watch Germany vs France: Live Stream Women's EURO Semifinal, TV Channel, Start Time
Germany came out of the group stage play on top going undefeated against Spain, Denmark and Finland. That earned the nation a date with group A's No. 2 team, Austria, in the first stage of the knockout round.
How to Watch First Semifinal: Germany vs France Today:
Game Date: July 27, 2022
Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN 2
Live stream First Semifinal: Germany vs France on fuboTV
Germany was able to get the best of Austria 2-0 in the quarterfinals allowing it to advance to this semifinal game. Lina Magull scored in the 25th minute followed by Alexandra Popp sealing the deal in the 89th minute with a goal.
Similar to Germany, France won group D in the group stage. However, France didn't go undefeated. It won two games and drew one as well. In the quarterfinals, France matched up with the Netherlands, the No. 2 team out of Group C.
After going 90 minutes without a goal, both teams entered the minutes of extra time. That is where Ève Périsset scored in the 102nd minute on a penalty kick after Dominique Janssen was given a yellow card.
