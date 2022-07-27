How to Watch Germany vs France: Live Stream Women's EURO Semifinal

Lina Magull and the German national team will take on Ève Périsset and the French national team in the semifinals of the women's Euros.

Germany came out of the group stage play on top going undefeated against Spain, Denmark and Finland. That earned the nation a date with group A's No. 2 team, Austria, in the first stage of the knockout round.

How to Watch First Semifinal: Germany vs France Today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Live stream First Semifinal: Germany vs France on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Germany was able to get the best of Austria 2-0 in the quarterfinals allowing it to advance to this semifinal game. Lina Magull scored in the 25th minute followed by Alexandra Popp sealing the deal in the 89th minute with a goal.

Similar to Germany, France won group D in the group stage. However, France didn't go undefeated. It won two games and drew one as well. In the quarterfinals, France matched up with the Netherlands, the No. 2 team out of Group C.

After going 90 minutes without a goal, both teams entered the minutes of extra time. That is where Ève Périsset scored in the 102nd minute on a penalty kick after Dominique Janssen was given a yellow card.

