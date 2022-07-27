CF Pachuca and Necaxa will match up in Liga MX action on Wednesday, July 27. The game at Estadio Victoria gets underway at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. With eight points, CF Pachuca is fifth in the league table. Necaxa has six points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. CF Pachuca

Match Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Victoria

Estadio Victoria

Necaxa and CF Pachuca Stats

CF Pachuca has scored five goals in 4 games (eighth in Liga MX), and Necaxa has given up five in 4 (eighth in league).

Necaxa has scored four goals in 4 matches (11th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has conceded two in 4 (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is second in the league at +3.

Necaxa's goal differential (-1) is ninth in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Cruz Azul W 2-1 Away 7/18/2022 Mazatlan FC D 1-1 Home 7/24/2022 Pumas UNAM D 0-0 Home 7/27/2022 Necaxa - Away 7/30/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Away 8/7/2022 Tigres UANL - Home 8/12/2022 FC Juarez - Away

Necaxa Schedule