How to Watch Necaxa vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Pachuca and Necaxa will match up in Liga MX action on Wednesday, July 27. The game at Estadio Victoria gets underway at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. With eight points, CF Pachuca is fifth in the league table. Necaxa has six points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. CF Pachuca

  • Match Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Victoria
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Necaxa and CF Pachuca Stats

  • CF Pachuca has scored five goals in 4 games (eighth in Liga MX), and Necaxa has given up five in 4 (eighth in league).
  • Necaxa has scored four goals in 4 matches (11th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has conceded two in 4 (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is second in the league at +3.
  • Necaxa's goal differential (-1) is ninth in the league.

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Cruz Azul

W 2-1

Away

7/18/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Home

7/24/2022

Pumas UNAM

D 0-0

Home

7/27/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

7/30/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

8/7/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

8/12/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/10/2022

Queretaro FC

W 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Pumas UNAM

L 1-0

Away

7/22/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Home

7/27/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

7/30/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

8/7/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

8/12/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Necaxa vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
