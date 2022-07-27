How to Watch Necaxa vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Pachuca and Necaxa will match up in Liga MX action on Wednesday, July 27. The game at Estadio Victoria gets underway at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. With eight points, CF Pachuca is fifth in the league table. Necaxa has six points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Necaxa vs. CF Pachuca
- Match Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Victoria
Necaxa and CF Pachuca Stats
- CF Pachuca has scored five goals in 4 games (eighth in Liga MX), and Necaxa has given up five in 4 (eighth in league).
- Necaxa has scored four goals in 4 matches (11th in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has conceded two in 4 (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, CF Pachuca is second in the league at +3.
- Necaxa's goal differential (-1) is ninth in the league.
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Cruz Azul
W 2-1
Away
7/18/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Home
7/24/2022
Pumas UNAM
D 0-0
Home
7/27/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
7/30/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
8/7/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
8/12/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/10/2022
Queretaro FC
W 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Pumas UNAM
L 1-0
Away
7/22/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Home
7/27/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
7/30/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
8/7/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
8/12/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Necaxa vs. Pachuca
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
