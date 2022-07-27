How to Watch Necaxa vs. Pachuca: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Pachuca: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca will look to remain undefeated with a win or draw against Necaxa Wednesday night.

Necaxa and Pachuca will meet for matchday five of 17 on Wednesday evening for the Liga MX apertura season. Necaxa is currently in ninth place in the standings with six points while Pachuca is in fourth with eight points. 

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Pachuca Today:

Match Date: July 27, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Necaxa vs. Pachuca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Necaxa played to a 1-0 victory over Juárez on Friday. The lone goal of the match was scored in the 36th minute by Facundo Batista and the team was able to defend the lead for the remainder of the game to pick up three points. 

Édgar Méndez earned a soft red card at the 72nd-minute mark but Alberto Acosta did the same just eight minutes later to keep the numbers on each side even. 

Pachuca's last game was against Pumas UNAM and resulted in a 0-0 draw. Both teams had players receive red cards with Adrián Aldrete of Pumas receiving his at the 86-minute mark. Even with a large amount of stoppage time, Pachuca was unable to capitalize on the one-man advantage. 

11 minutes into second-half stoppage time, Luis Chávez received a red card for Pachuca and both sides were back to even for the remainder of the game. 

The last time these two clubs met was in the Liga MX clausura season in May and resulted in a 3-1 win for Pachuca. Necaxa will look to avenge the loss on Wednesday evening. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Necaxa vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_17914067
