How to Watch Necaxa vs. Pachuca: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

Necaxa and Pachuca will meet for matchday five of 17 on Wednesday evening for the Liga MX apertura season. Necaxa is currently in ninth place in the standings with six points while Pachuca is in fourth with eight points.

Most recently, Necaxa played to a 1-0 victory over Juárez on Friday. The lone goal of the match was scored in the 36th minute by Facundo Batista and the team was able to defend the lead for the remainder of the game to pick up three points.

Édgar Méndez earned a soft red card at the 72nd-minute mark but Alberto Acosta did the same just eight minutes later to keep the numbers on each side even.

Pachuca's last game was against Pumas UNAM and resulted in a 0-0 draw. Both teams had players receive red cards with Adrián Aldrete of Pumas receiving his at the 86-minute mark. Even with a large amount of stoppage time, Pachuca was unable to capitalize on the one-man advantage.

11 minutes into second-half stoppage time, Luis Chávez received a red card for Pachuca and both sides were back to even for the remainder of the game.

The last time these two clubs met was in the Liga MX clausura season in May and resulted in a 3-1 win for Pachuca. Necaxa will look to avenge the loss on Wednesday evening.

