How to Watch Real Madrid vs Club América: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid faces Liga MX side Club América in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Real Madrid continues its summer preparations with a pre-season friendly against the winningest club in Liga MX history, América, on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Club América today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Real Madrid vs. Club América on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Los Blancos are coming off of a 1-0 loss to La Liga rival Barcelona on Saturday in Las Vegas where Raphinha scored the only goal in the friendly match. Real Madrid will be taking on América and Juventus in the club's final two summer friendlies before facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on August 10.

Real Madrid started its two summer signings, Aurélien Tchouameni and Antonio Rüdiger, in the loss to Barcelona.

América, meanwhile, has faced Chelsea and Manchester City in friendly matches this month. The Liga MX side lost 2-1 to Chelsea on July 16 before losing to City four days later by the same scoreline. The goal América scored against Chelsea was an own goal put away by Reece James, while Henry Martín scored in the loss to City.

