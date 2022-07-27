How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC

An automatic bid into the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League is on the line in the Canadian Championship on Tuesday.

For the seventh time in the Canadian Championship final, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Toronto FC square off with a spot in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League up for grabs. Vancouver has not won this tournament since 2015, while Toronto has claimed the Championship four times in the last six seasons.

How to Watch Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC:

Match Date: July 26, 2022

Match Time: 10:23 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Toronto comes into tonight in search of its ninth Canadian Championship title with the benefit of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi recently joining the club and showing an immediate impact. Both played 45 minutes in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Charlotte, with the Italian duo chipping in one goal and a pair of assists.

The Whitecaps enter tonight off a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire.

The last time these squads met in Vancouver in the Championship Final was 2016, Toronto scored a last-minute equalizer that would give them the win on away goals, preventing back-to-back wins in the Final for Vancouver.

The Whitecaps advanced by beating York United of the Canadian Premier League 2-1, while Toronto made it to the final by blanking CF Montreal 4-0.

