How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC

Skip to main content

How to Watch Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An automatic bid into the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League is on the line in the Canadian Championship on Tuesday.

For the seventh time in the Canadian Championship final, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Toronto FC square off with a spot in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League up for grabs. Vancouver has not won this tournament since 2015, while Toronto has claimed the Championship four times in the last six seasons.

How to Watch Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC:

Match Date: July 26, 2022

Match Time: 10:23 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Toronto comes into tonight in search of its ninth Canadian Championship title with the benefit of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi recently joining the club and showing an immediate impact. Both played 45 minutes in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Charlotte, with the Italian duo chipping in one goal and a pair of assists.

The Whitecaps enter tonight off a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire.

The last time these squads met in Vancouver in the Championship Final was 2016, Toronto scored a last-minute equalizer that would give them the win on away goals, preventing back-to-back wins in the Final for Vancouver.

The Whitecaps advanced by beating York United of the Canadian Premier League 2-1, while Toronto made it to the final by blanking CF Montreal 4-0.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
26
2022

Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC:

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
10:23
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) knocks down a ball against New York Red Bulls during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bumps forearms with designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
USATSI_18735804
Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR Team Series: Cheyenne

By Ben Macaluso24 minutes ago
Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) is congratulated by bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker (14) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs24 minutes ago
1658543451679
entertainment

How to Watch Pigs vs. Sharks

By Adam Childs24 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) smacks his bat after popping up to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) smacks his bat after popping up to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs54 minutes ago