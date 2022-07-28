Club Santos Laguna vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

Atlas FC takes on Club Santos Laguna at Estadio TSM Corona on Sunday, July 31. The two Liga MX clubs will battle at 8:05 PM ET. Club Santos Laguna is currently 13th in the league, with four points. Atlas FC is 16th, with four.

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Atlas FC

Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022

8:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio TSM Corona

Club Santos Laguna and Atlas FC Stats

Club Santos Laguna is sixth in Liga MX in goals scored (six in 4 matches), and Atlas FC is 17th in goals allowed (nine in 5).

Atlas FC puts up 1.2 goals per match (sixth in Liga MX), and Club Santos Laguna allows 1.8 per game (14th in league).

Club Santos Laguna has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which is 10th in the league.

Atlas FC's goal differential (-3) is 16th in the league.

Club Santos Laguna Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Puebla FC L 1-0 Away 7/16/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 1-1 Home 7/23/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC L 2-1 Away 7/31/2022 Atlas FC - Home 8/6/2022 Cruz Azul - Home 8/14/2022 Tigres UANL - Away 8/18/2022 Club Leon - Home

Atlas FC Schedule