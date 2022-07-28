Skip to main content

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas FC takes on Club Santos Laguna at Estadio TSM Corona on Sunday, July 31. The two Liga MX clubs will battle at 8:05 PM ET. Club Santos Laguna is currently 13th in the league, with four points. Atlas FC is 16th, with four.

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Atlas FC

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio TSM Corona
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Club Santos Laguna and Atlas FC Stats

  • Club Santos Laguna is sixth in Liga MX in goals scored (six in 4 matches), and Atlas FC is 17th in goals allowed (nine in 5).
  • Atlas FC puts up 1.2 goals per match (sixth in Liga MX), and Club Santos Laguna allows 1.8 per game (14th in league).
  • Club Santos Laguna has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which is 10th in the league.
  • Atlas FC's goal differential (-3) is 16th in the league.

Club Santos Laguna Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Puebla FC

L 1-0

Away

7/16/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 2-1

Away

7/31/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

8/6/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

8/14/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

8/18/2022

Club Leon

-

Home

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Cruz Azul

W 3-2

Home

7/23/2022

Tigres UANL

L 2-0

Away

7/26/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

L 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Away

8/4/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

8/13/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Away

8/16/2022

FC Juarez

-

Home

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Santos Laguna vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
61-sBNhs5AL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Comeback: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_17863086
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
1658544814417
entertainment

How to Watch Mission Shark Dome: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
p15720932_b_h8_ac
entertainment

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto2 hours ago
Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Vincent Whaley watches his drive on hole 2 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Doc Redman putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Doc Redman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
1658544454533
entertainment

How to Watch MechaShark Love Down Under Special: Stream Shark Week

By Adam Childs3 hours ago