Club Santos Laguna vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlas FC takes on Club Santos Laguna at Estadio TSM Corona on Sunday, July 31. The two Liga MX clubs will battle at 8:05 PM ET. Club Santos Laguna is currently 13th in the league, with four points. Atlas FC is 16th, with four.
How to Watch Club Santos Laguna vs. Atlas FC
- Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio TSM Corona
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Club Santos Laguna and Atlas FC Stats
- Club Santos Laguna is sixth in Liga MX in goals scored (six in 4 matches), and Atlas FC is 17th in goals allowed (nine in 5).
- Atlas FC puts up 1.2 goals per match (sixth in Liga MX), and Club Santos Laguna allows 1.8 per game (14th in league).
- Club Santos Laguna has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which is 10th in the league.
- Atlas FC's goal differential (-3) is 16th in the league.
Club Santos Laguna Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Puebla FC
L 1-0
Away
7/16/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 2-1
Away
7/31/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
8/6/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
8/14/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
8/18/2022
Club Leon
-
Home
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Cruz Azul
W 3-2
Home
7/23/2022
Tigres UANL
L 2-0
Away
7/26/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
L 2-1
Home
7/31/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Away
8/4/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
8/13/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Away
8/16/2022
FC Juarez
-
Home
How To Watch
July
31
2022
Santos Laguna vs. Atlas
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)