Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/27/2022

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan FC will meet at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Wednesday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will begin on July 27 at 10:05 PM ET, airing on TUDN. With six points, Pumas UNAM is currently seventh in the league. Mazatlan FC has two points, and is in 17th place.
- Match Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan FC Stats
- Pumas UNAM is eighth in Liga MX in goals scored (five in 4 matches), and Mazatlan FC is 14th in goals conceded (seven in 4).
- Mazatlan FC scores one goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM gives up one per match (fifth in league).
- Pumas UNAM's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.
- Mazatlan FC has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which ranks 17th in the league.
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Club Leon
D 3-3
Away
7/17/2022
Necaxa
W 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
CF Pachuca
D 0-0
Away
7/27/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
7/31/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
8/5/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
8/13/2022
CF America
-
Home
Mazatlan FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Tigres UANL
L 1-0
Home
7/18/2022
CF Pachuca
D 1-1
Away
7/22/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 1-1
Home
7/27/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
7/30/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
8/5/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
8/13/2022
Club Leon
-
Away
