Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan FC will meet at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Wednesday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will begin on July 27 at 10:05 PM ET, airing on TUDN. With six points, Pumas UNAM is currently seventh in the league. Mazatlan FC has two points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC

  • Match Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan FC Stats

  • Pumas UNAM is eighth in Liga MX in goals scored (five in 4 matches), and Mazatlan FC is 14th in goals conceded (seven in 4).
  • Mazatlan FC scores one goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM gives up one per match (fifth in league).
  • Pumas UNAM's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.
  • Mazatlan FC has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Club Leon

D 3-3

Away

7/17/2022

Necaxa

W 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

CF Pachuca

D 0-0

Away

7/27/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

7/31/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

8/5/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

8/13/2022

CF America

-

Home

Mazatlan FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Tigres UANL

L 1-0

Home

7/18/2022

CF Pachuca

D 1-1

Away

7/22/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 1-1

Home

7/27/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

7/30/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

8/5/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

8/13/2022

Club Leon

-

Away

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_17863086
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
1658544814417
entertainment

How to Watch Mission Shark Dome: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
p15720932_b_h8_ac
entertainment

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto41 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Vincent Whaley watches his drive on hole 2 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Doc Redman putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Doc Redman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
1658544454533
entertainment

How to Watch MechaShark Love Down Under Special: Stream Shark Week

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Stallings prepares to putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Scott Stallings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Beau Hossler acknowledges the crowd after a putt during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Beau Hossler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago