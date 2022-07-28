Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/27/2022

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan FC will meet at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Wednesday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will begin on July 27 at 10:05 PM ET, airing on TUDN. With six points, Pumas UNAM is currently seventh in the league. Mazatlan FC has two points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC

Match Day: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

10:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

Estadio Olimpico Universitario

Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan FC Stats

Pumas UNAM is eighth in Liga MX in goals scored (five in 4 matches), and Mazatlan FC is 14th in goals conceded (seven in 4).

Mazatlan FC scores one goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and Pumas UNAM gives up one per match (fifth in league).

Pumas UNAM's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.

Mazatlan FC has a goal differential of -3 for the season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Pumas UNAM Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Club Leon D 3-3 Away 7/17/2022 Necaxa W 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 CF Pachuca D 0-0 Away 7/27/2022 Mazatlan FC - Home 7/31/2022 CF Monterrey - Home 8/5/2022 Puebla FC - Away 8/13/2022 CF America - Home

Mazatlan FC Schedule