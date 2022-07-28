Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Pumas UNAM and Mazatlán FC face off at Olímpico Universitario Stadium on Wednesday in Liga MX regular season action.

With a win and three draws so far in the apertura 2022 season, Pumas find themselves in seventh place in the Liga MX standings with six points after four matches. Meanwhile, Mazatlán is currently in second-to-last place with just two points after four games in the regular season campaign. 

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KANG - San Angelo)

Live stream Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Pumas is coming off of a scoreless draw against Pachuca on Sunday at Hidalgo Stadium. Adrián Aldrete received a red card in the second half and will be unavailable to face Mazatlán at Olímpico Universitario Stadium on Wednesday. Before that, Pumas won their first match of the season, 1-0 over Necaxa on July 17 thanks to an 18th-minute goal from Aldrete.

Mazatlán, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back 1-1 draws in Liga MX action. The first was against Pachuca on July 18 with the goal being scored by Nicolás Benedetti. Then, the club drew with Atlético San Luis with Gonzalo Sosa scoring a penalty kick to secure the point for Mazatlán.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC

TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS (KANG - San Angelo)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17863086
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina43 seconds ago
1658544814417
entertainment

How to Watch Mission Shark Dome: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs43 seconds ago
p15720932_b_h8_ac
entertainment

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto37 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns putts for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Skinns at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jan 21, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Brandon Wu lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Wu at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Schenk reacts after a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Adam Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore drives off the 9th tee during the second round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Moore at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matt Wallace and Sam Horsfield line up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Wallace at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago