How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

Pumas UNAM and Mazatlán FC face off at Olímpico Universitario Stadium on Wednesday in Liga MX regular season action.

With a win and three draws so far in the apertura 2022 season, Pumas find themselves in seventh place in the Liga MX standings with six points after four matches. Meanwhile, Mazatlán is currently in second-to-last place with just two points after four games in the regular season campaign.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC today:

Game Date: July 27, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KANG - San Angelo)

Pumas is coming off of a scoreless draw against Pachuca on Sunday at Hidalgo Stadium. Adrián Aldrete received a red card in the second half and will be unavailable to face Mazatlán at Olímpico Universitario Stadium on Wednesday. Before that, Pumas won their first match of the season, 1-0 over Necaxa on July 17 thanks to an 18th-minute goal from Aldrete.

Mazatlán, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back 1-1 draws in Liga MX action. The first was against Pachuca on July 18 with the goal being scored by Nicolás Benedetti. Then, the club drew with Atlético San Luis with Gonzalo Sosa scoring a penalty kick to secure the point for Mazatlán.

