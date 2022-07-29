Juárez and Toluca meet at Olímpico Benito Juárez Stadium on Friday in Liga MX regular season action.

Olímpico Benito Juárez Stadium will host the battle between Juárez and Toluca on Friday on the sixth matchday of the apertura 2022 regular season.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Toluca today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Toluca began the season with back-to-back wins in Liga MX action. The first was a 3-1 finish over Necaxa on July 2. Then, the team received a visit from back-to-back reigning champion Atlas, winning 3-2 thanks to goals from Leonardo Fernández, Fernando Navarro and Valber Huerta.

Los Diablos Rojos then suffered their first setback of the season, losing 1-0 to América at Azteca Stadium on July 13. Led by head coach Ignacio Ambríz, the club then bounced back in its most recent outing, beating Santos Laguna 2-1 thanks to finishes from Fernández and Jordan Sierra.

Meanwhile, Juárez has just one win so far in the apertura 2022 season. The singular victory was on July 8, a 2-0 finish over Tijuana thanks to two goals from Gabriel Fernández.

The club led by head coach Hernán Cristante will be looking for its second win of the season when it faces Toluca at Olímpico Benito Juárez Stadium on Friday.

