How to Watch Bologna in Canada All Season Long

Following last season's 13th-place finish in the Serie A table, Bologna will try to stay solidly in the middle of the league this season.

Since returning to Serie A for the 2015-16 season, Bologna has a best finish of 10th, which came in 2018-19. This team has found itself solidly in the middle of Serie A—not quite competitive enough to compete for a chance at UEFA qualification, but strong enough to not find itself fighting to avoid relegation.

Last season, Marko Arnautovic led Bologna in goals scored with 14, 31.8% of the team's total goals. The team added some young talent this year, including 22-year-old midfielder Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen. But the team also saw some key young talent depart, with 22-year-old back Arthur Theate leaving for Stade Rennes of Ligue 1 and 20-year-old back Aaron Hickey for Brentford of the Premier League.

Bologna games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

