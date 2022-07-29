Skip to main content

How to Watch Bologna in Canada All Season Long

After finishing 13th last season, can Bologna move up the Serie A table?

Following last season's 13th-place finish in the Serie A table, Bologna will try to stay solidly in the middle of the league this season.

Watch Bologna in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Since returning to Serie A for the 2015-16 season, Bologna has a best finish of 10th, which came in 2018-19. This team has found itself solidly in the middle of Serie A—not quite competitive enough to compete for a chance at UEFA qualification, but strong enough to not find itself fighting to avoid relegation.

Last season, Marko Arnautovic led Bologna in goals scored with 14, 31.8% of the team's total goals. The team added some young talent this year, including 22-year-old midfielder Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen. But the team also saw some key young talent depart, with 22-year-old back Arthur Theate leaving for Stade Rennes of Ligue 1 and 20-year-old back Aaron Hickey for Brentford of the Premier League.

Bologna games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Bologna Genoa Serie A
Soccer

How to Watch Bologna in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter27 seconds ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice 2

By Phil Watson36 minutes ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Second Round

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
imago1013425601h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix, Practice One: Live Stream Online

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
imago1012760149h
Golf

How to Watch the Hero Open, Second Round: Stream Golf Life, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle4 hours ago
charlamagne_cc_yt
entertainment

How to Watch Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God: Stream Season Premiere

By Adam Childs12 hours ago
71TByRCphMS._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Tiger Queen Special: Stream Discovery's Shark Week Live

By Adam Childs12 hours ago
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Jul 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago