How to Watch Cremonese in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

Can Cremonese stick around in Serie A after being promoted from Serie B?

Last season, Cremonese finished second in Italy's Serie B, earning the team promotion to Serie A. Now, the team will try to stick around the top flight of Italian football.

Watch Cremonese in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Cremonese won 20 of its 38 matches last season, finishing with 69 points on the season. The team's plus-18 goal differential was only the fifth-best in Serie B, but the team outscored opponents when it needed to and did enough to earn its spot in Serie A.

This is the first time that Cremonese has earned promotion to the top flight since 1993, when it managed to stick around for a few seasons before being relegated back down to Serir B in 1996. Since then, the team has dropped as low as Serie C2, but has gone on a run to get itself back to the top. The team will head into this season with a new coach, as Massimiliano Alvini replaces Fabio Pecchia.

Cremonese games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How to Watch Cremonese in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Live Online

By Justin Carter1 minute ago

