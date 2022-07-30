Argentinos Juniors vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Saturday includes Argentinos Juniors playing CA San Lorenzo de Almagro. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 2:30 PM ET from Diego Armando Maradona, broadcast on TyC Sports. Argentinos Juniors currently has 20 points, and is second in the league. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has 13 points, and is in 14th place.
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona
Argentinos Juniors and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Stats
- Argentinos Juniors is scoring 1.5 goals per match (fourth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is conceding 1.2 per game (15th in league).
- CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is sixth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (14 in 10 matches), and Argentinos Juniors is eighth in goals allowed (nine in 10).
- Argentinos Juniors is third in the league in goal differential at +6.
- In terms of goal differential, CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 10th in the league at +2.
Argentinos Juniors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Barracas Central
W 3-1
Away
7/19/2022
Boca Juniors
W 2-0
Home
7/25/2022
CA Banfield
D 1-1
Away
7/30/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Home
8/7/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Away
8/14/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Home
8/18/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Home
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
CA Banfield
D 1-1
Away
7/20/2022
Union de Santa Fe
D 2-2
Home
7/25/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
D 1-1
Home
7/30/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Away
8/7/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Home
8/12/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Away
8/16/2022
CA Platense
-
Home