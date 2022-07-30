Argentinos Juniors vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Argentine Primera División action on Saturday includes Argentinos Juniors playing CA San Lorenzo de Almagro. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 2:30 PM ET from Diego Armando Maradona, broadcast on TyC Sports. Argentinos Juniors currently has 20 points, and is second in the league. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has 13 points, and is in 14th place.

Argentinos Juniors and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Stats

Argentinos Juniors is scoring 1.5 goals per match (fourth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is conceding 1.2 per game (15th in league).

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is sixth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (14 in 10 matches), and Argentinos Juniors is eighth in goals allowed (nine in 10).

Argentinos Juniors is third in the league in goal differential at +6.

In terms of goal differential, CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 10th in the league at +2.

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Barracas Central W 3-1 Away 7/19/2022 Boca Juniors W 2-0 Home 7/25/2022 CA Banfield D 1-1 Away 7/30/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - Home 8/7/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba - Away 8/14/2022 Union de Santa Fe - Home 8/18/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata - Home

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule