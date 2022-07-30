Argentinos Juniors vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Saturday includes Argentinos Juniors playing CA San Lorenzo de Almagro. The two clubs will hit the pitch at 2:30 PM ET from Diego Armando Maradona, broadcast on TyC Sports. Argentinos Juniors currently has 20 points, and is second in the league. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has 13 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Argentinos Juniors and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Stats

  • Argentinos Juniors is scoring 1.5 goals per match (fourth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is conceding 1.2 per game (15th in league).
  • CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is sixth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (14 in 10 matches), and Argentinos Juniors is eighth in goals allowed (nine in 10).
  • Argentinos Juniors is third in the league in goal differential at +6.
  • In terms of goal differential, CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 10th in the league at +2.

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Barracas Central

W 3-1

Away

7/19/2022

Boca Juniors

W 2-0

Home

7/25/2022

CA Banfield

D 1-1

Away

7/30/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Home

8/7/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Away

8/14/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Home

8/18/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

CA Banfield

D 1-1

Away

7/20/2022

Union de Santa Fe

D 2-2

Home

7/25/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

D 1-1

Home

7/30/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Away

8/7/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

8/12/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Away

8/16/2022

CA Platense

-

Home

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Argentinos Juniors vs. San Lorenzo

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
