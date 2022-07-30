Skip to main content

How to Watch Copa Americana Femenina Final: Brazil vs Colombia: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Brazil takes on Colombia in the final of the Copa Americana Femenina on Saturday afternoon.

Brazil has looked like the best team at the Copa Americana Femenina and is the favorite to win the final, but Colombia will not go down without a fight.

How to Watch Copa Americana Femenina Final: Brazil vs Colombia Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Copa Americana Femenina Final: Brazil vs Colombia on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Brazil has been perfect during the tournament as it hasn't given up a single goal.

Brazil swept through pool play winning by a combined score of 11-0 against Argentina, Uruguay and Venezuela. It was a dominating performance that didn't slow down in the semifinals when it shut out Paraguay 2-0.

Saturday, Brazil will look to finish off a perfect tournament with a win against a Colombia team that also hasn't lost.

Colombia beat Paraguay 4-2 to start pool play and then shut out Bolivia 3-0 and Chile 4-0.

Colombia followed that up with a big 1-0 win over Argentina in the semifinals to set up its championship match with Brazil.

Colombia has played well, but it will have to play its best match of the tournament if it wants to take down a dominant Brazil team and take home the crown of the Copa Americana Femenina on Saturday.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Brazil vs Colombia

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
