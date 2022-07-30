CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Argentine Primera División action on Saturday will see CA Huracan meeting Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata. The two clubs will kick things off at 7:30 PM ET from Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Huracan is currently seventh in the league, with 17 points. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is fifth, with 18.

How to Watch CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco

Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Huracan and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats

CA Huracan has scored 11 goals in 10 games (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has conceded six in 10 (second in league).

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is scoring one goal per game (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Huracan is conceding 0.8 per game (fifth in league).

CA Huracan has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is seventh in the league.

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata's goal differential is +4, which is fifth in the league.

CA Huracan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Union de Santa Fe D 0-0 Away 7/20/2022 CD Godoy Cruz D 0-0 Home 7/25/2022 Velez Sarsfield D 1-1 Away 7/30/2022 Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata - Home 8/7/2022 CA Aldosivi - Away 8/12/2022 CA Sarmiento - Home 8/16/2022 CA Independiente Avellaneda - Away

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule