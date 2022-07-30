CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Saturday will see CA Huracan meeting Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata. The two clubs will kick things off at 7:30 PM ET from Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Huracan is currently seventh in the league, with 17 points. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is fifth, with 18.

How to Watch CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Huracan and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats

  • CA Huracan has scored 11 goals in 10 games (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has conceded six in 10 (second in league).
  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is scoring one goal per game (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Huracan is conceding 0.8 per game (fifth in league).
  • CA Huracan has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is seventh in the league.
  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata's goal differential is +4, which is fifth in the league.

CA Huracan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Union de Santa Fe

D 0-0

Away

7/20/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

D 0-0

Home

7/25/2022

Velez Sarsfield

D 1-1

Away

7/30/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Home

8/7/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Away

8/12/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Home

8/16/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Away

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 0-0

Home

7/21/2022

CA River Plate

L 1-0

Away

7/24/2022

Atletico Lanus

W 1-0

Home

7/30/2022

CA Huracan

-

Away

8/5/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Home

8/14/2022

Velez Sarsfield

-

Away

8/18/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Away

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Huracán vs. Gimnasia (LP)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
