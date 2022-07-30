CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Saturday will see CA Huracan meeting Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata. The two clubs will kick things off at 7:30 PM ET from Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Huracan is currently seventh in the league, with 17 points. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is fifth, with 18.
How to Watch CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CA Huracan and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats
- CA Huracan has scored 11 goals in 10 games (13th in the Argentine Primera División), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has conceded six in 10 (second in league).
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is scoring one goal per game (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Huracan is conceding 0.8 per game (fifth in league).
- CA Huracan has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is seventh in the league.
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata's goal differential is +4, which is fifth in the league.
CA Huracan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Union de Santa Fe
D 0-0
Away
7/20/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
D 0-0
Home
7/25/2022
Velez Sarsfield
D 1-1
Away
7/30/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Home
8/7/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Away
8/12/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Home
8/16/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Away
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 0-0
Home
7/21/2022
CA River Plate
L 1-0
Away
7/24/2022
Atletico Lanus
W 1-0
Home
7/30/2022
CA Huracan
-
Away
8/5/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Home
8/14/2022
Velez Sarsfield
-
Away
8/18/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Away