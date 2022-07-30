Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Necaxa matches up against Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, July 30. The two Liga MX clubs will square off at 6:00 PM ET. Cruz Azul is 11th in the league table, with five points. Necaxa is fourth, with nine.
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cruz Azul and Necaxa Stats
- Cruz Azul is scoring 1.6 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and Necaxa is giving up one per game (sixth in league).
- Necaxa is scoring 1.2 goals per game (sixth in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is giving up 1.8 per match (16th in league).
- Cruz Azul is 11th in the league in goal differential at -1.
- Necaxa's goal differential is +1, which is fifth in the league.
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Atlas FC
L 3-2
Away
7/23/2022
Puebla FC
D 2-2
Home
7/26/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 0-0
Away
7/30/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
8/6/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Away
8/14/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Home
8/17/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Pumas UNAM
L 1-0
Away
7/22/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Home
7/27/2022
CF Pachuca
W 2-0
Home
7/30/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
8/7/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
8/12/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
8/16/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
30
2022
Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)