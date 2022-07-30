Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Cruz Azul forward Uriel Antuna (7) celebrates with teammates incliuding forward Santiago Gimenez (29) and midfielder Ignacio Rivero (15) after scoring a goal against the CF Montreal during the first half at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Necaxa matches up against Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, July 30. The two Liga MX clubs will square off at 6:00 PM ET. Cruz Azul is 11th in the league table, with five points. Necaxa is fourth, with nine.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa

Cruz Azul and Necaxa Stats

  • Cruz Azul is scoring 1.6 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and Necaxa is giving up one per game (sixth in league).
  • Necaxa is scoring 1.2 goals per game (sixth in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is giving up 1.8 per match (16th in league).
  • Cruz Azul is 11th in the league in goal differential at -1.
  • Necaxa's goal differential is +1, which is fifth in the league.

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Atlas FC

L 3-2

Away

7/23/2022

Puebla FC

D 2-2

Home

7/26/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 0-0

Away

7/30/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

8/6/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Away

8/14/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Home

8/17/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Pumas UNAM

L 1-0

Away

7/22/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Home

7/27/2022

CF Pachuca

W 2-0

Home

7/30/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

8/7/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

8/12/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

8/16/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
