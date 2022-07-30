Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Mar 16, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Cruz Azul forward Uriel Antuna (7) celebrates with teammates incliuding forward Santiago Gimenez (29) and midfielder Ignacio Rivero (15) after scoring a goal against the CF Montreal during the first half at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Necaxa matches up against Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, July 30. The two Liga MX clubs will square off at 6:00 PM ET. Cruz Azul is 11th in the league table, with five points. Necaxa is fourth, with nine.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa

Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Azteca

Cruz Azul and Necaxa Stats

Cruz Azul is scoring 1.6 goals per match (third in Liga MX), and Necaxa is giving up one per game (sixth in league).

Necaxa is scoring 1.2 goals per game (sixth in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is giving up 1.8 per match (16th in league).

Cruz Azul is 11th in the league in goal differential at -1.

Necaxa's goal differential is +1, which is fifth in the league.

Cruz Azul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Atlas FC L 3-2 Away 7/23/2022 Puebla FC D 2-2 Home 7/26/2022 Atletico San Luis D 0-0 Away 7/30/2022 Necaxa - Home 8/6/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Away 8/14/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Home 8/17/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home

Necaxa Schedule