Necaxa will look for its third win in a row while Cruz Azul is looking for just its second win of the season on Saturday evening.

Cruz Azul and Necaxa will meet for matchday six of the Liga MX Apertura season Saturday evening. Cruz Azul is currently in 11th place in the standings with five points while Necaxa is in fourth place with nine points.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision Network

Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa on fuboTV:

Most recently, Cruz Azul went head to head with San Luis. The two teams battled it out and ended up playing to a 0-0 draw. Cruz Azul will be looking to pick up its second win of the season. The club's current record is 1-2-2. A win would move Cruz Azul into sixth place.

Necaxa has has a stronger start to the season with three wins and two losses. In the team's last outing, it played Pachuca to a 2-0 victory. Bryan Garnica scored first for the club at the 34' mark to take a 1-0 lead into the locker room for halftime. Milton Giménez came out of the locker room hot and scored just three minutes into the second half to extend the lead.

The last time these two teams met was in May and left Cruz Azul on top with a score of 4-2. Necaxa will try to avenge that loss and pick up another three points to move up in the standings.

