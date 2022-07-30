Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Necaxa will look for its third win in a row while Cruz Azul is looking for just its second win of the season on Saturday evening.

Cruz Azul and Necaxa will meet for matchday six of the Liga MX Apertura season Saturday evening. Cruz Azul is currently in 11th place in the standings with five points while Necaxa is in fourth place with nine points. 

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision Network

Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Cruz Azul went head to head with San Luis. The two teams battled it out and ended up playing to a 0-0 draw. Cruz Azul will be looking to pick up its second win of the season. The club's current record is 1-2-2. A win would move Cruz Azul into sixth place. 

Necaxa has has a stronger start to the season with three wins and two losses. In the team's last outing, it played Pachuca to a 2-0 victory. Bryan Garnica scored first for the club at the 34' mark to take a 1-0 lead into the locker room for halftime. Milton Giménez came out of the locker room hot and scored just three minutes into the second half to extend the lead. 

The last time these two teams met was in May and left Cruz Azul on top with a score of 4-2. Necaxa will try to avenge that loss and pick up another three points to move up in the standings. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: Univision Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Necaxa
Soccer

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
MMA Mat
MMA

How to Watch BRAVE Combat 60

By Kristofer Habbas15 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch High School Lacrosse: Under Armour Senior All-America Games

By Kristofer Habbas20 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Red Scare vs Blue Collar U

By Adam Childs25 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) prepares to congradulate shortstop Trea Turner (6) for scoring a run in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
imago1012870738h
Soccer

How to Watch Copa Americana Femenina Final: Brazil vs Colombia

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_18772936
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Nationals

By Phil Watson39 minutes ago
USATSI_18773260
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Pirates

By Phil Watson59 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) celebrates scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half with teammates defender Larrys Mabiala (33) and midfielder Santiago Moreno (30) at Providence Park. The Timbers won the game 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago