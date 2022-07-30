Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Banfield matches up against Estudiantes de La Plata at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Saturday, July 30. The two Argentine Primera División teams will face off at 5:00 PM ET. Estudiantes de La Plata is 22nd in the league, with 11 points. CA Banfield is 15th, with 13.
How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Banfield
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Estudiantes de La Plata and CA Banfield Stats
- Estudiantes de La Plata has scored 13 goals in 10 games (eighth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 10 in 10 (11th in league).
- CA Banfield puts up 1.2 goals per match (12th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.6 per game (22nd in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Estudiantes de La Plata is 21st in the league at -3.
- CA Banfield's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.
Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
CA Tigre
L 2-1
Away
7/20/2022
Barracas Central
W 3-1
Home
7/24/2022
Boca Juniors
L 3-1
Away
7/30/2022
CA Banfield
-
Home
8/7/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Away
8/14/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
8/18/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Away
CA Banfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
D 1-1
Home
7/21/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
L 1-0
Away
7/25/2022
Argentinos Juniors
D 1-1
Home
7/30/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Away
8/5/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Home
8/12/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
8/18/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Home
