Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

CA Banfield matches up against Estudiantes de La Plata at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Saturday, July 30. The two Argentine Primera División teams will face off at 5:00 PM ET. Estudiantes de La Plata is 22nd in the league, with 11 points. CA Banfield is 15th, with 13.

How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Banfield

Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: TyC Sports

Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata

Estudiantes de La Plata and CA Banfield Stats

Estudiantes de La Plata has scored 13 goals in 10 games (eighth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 10 in 10 (11th in league).

CA Banfield puts up 1.2 goals per match (12th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.6 per game (22nd in league).

In terms of goal differential, Estudiantes de La Plata is 21st in the league at -3.

CA Banfield's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 CA Tigre L 2-1 Away 7/20/2022 Barracas Central W 3-1 Home 7/24/2022 Boca Juniors L 3-1 Away 7/30/2022 CA Banfield - Home 8/7/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - Away 8/14/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba - Home 8/18/2022 Argentinos Juniors - Away

CA Banfield Schedule