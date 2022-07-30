Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Banfield matches up against Estudiantes de La Plata at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Saturday, July 30. The two Argentine Primera División teams will face off at 5:00 PM ET. Estudiantes de La Plata is 22nd in the league, with 11 points. CA Banfield is 15th, with 13.

How to Watch Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Banfield

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Estudiantes de La Plata and CA Banfield Stats

  • Estudiantes de La Plata has scored 13 goals in 10 games (eighth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 10 in 10 (11th in league).
  • CA Banfield puts up 1.2 goals per match (12th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.6 per game (22nd in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Estudiantes de La Plata is 21st in the league at -3.
  • CA Banfield's goal differential (+2) is 10th in the league.

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

CA Tigre

L 2-1

Away

7/20/2022

Barracas Central

W 3-1

Home

7/24/2022

Boca Juniors

L 3-1

Away

7/30/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

8/7/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Away

8/14/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

8/18/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Away

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 1-1

Home

7/21/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

L 1-0

Away

7/25/2022

Argentinos Juniors

D 1-1

Home

7/30/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Away

8/5/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Home

8/12/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

8/18/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Home

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Estudiantes (LP) vs. Banfield

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

