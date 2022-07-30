Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Inter Miami hosts FC Cincinnati in an Eastern Conference clash on Saturday in what will be an exciting soccer match.

After the two sides failed to put together wins in their last matches, Inter Miami hosts FC Cincinnati at DRV PNK Stadium in an Eastern Conference clash on Saturday night.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF Today

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WFOR-TV – Miami, FL)

Live stream FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Cincinnati is clinging onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 28 points on seven wins and seven draws. Cincinnati leads Charlotte by two points in the standings, meaning every point is crucial for the road team. Miami, on the other hand, is only three points behind Cincinnati but has multiple teams it needs to leapfrog to find its way into the postseason.

Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season in the 52nd minute to earn the home side a 1-1 draw against visiting Nashville SC on Saturday night. Nashville’s Teal Bunbury opened the scoring in the sixth minute, but Vazquez’s goal rescued the game for the home side.

As for Miami, it was blanked by New York City FC in a 2-0 road loss for the away side. NYCFC ran its unbeaten streak to six games with goals from Maxi Moralez and Heber, while Miami had the majority of the possession but was unable to find the finishing touch.

Cincinnati looks to hang onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference for another week when they visit Inter Miami on Saturday night.

