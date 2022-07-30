Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Edmonton at Cavalry FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cavalry FC looks to kick its recent slump when it takes on FC Edmonton Saturday night in Canadian Premier League action.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Cavalry FC was the hottest team in the Canadian Premier League. They went unbeaten for 11 matches in a row before losing for the first time in two months on July 19. They'll look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they take on FC Edmonton.

How to Watch FC Edmonton vs. Cavalry FC Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Cavalry's offense led the way for its early season success. With that, the team is averaging 1.65 goals per match - which ranks second in the CPL.

On Saturday, that attack will test Andreas Raido Karuks Vaikla. Edmonton's goalkeeper has been busy this year and leads the league with 47 saves through 16 games.

Cavalry got the better of Karuks Vaikla in the first two meetings between the sides this year. On May 6, Cavalry won 3-0, then had a 3-1 win on June 26. 

In that more recent meeting, Cavalry striker Aribim Pepple scored twice. Those are two of his six goals on the season. He's tied for fourth in the league with most goals scored.

This game gets underway at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the second game of a CPL double-header. Coverage can be found on FOX Soccer Plus.

