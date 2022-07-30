Guadalajara will look for its first win of the season when the club takes on Pachuca Saturday night.

As the Liga MX apertura season approaches the midway mark Pachuca will try to make a push toward the top. Pachuca is currently in sixth place with eight points and Guadalajara has four points, all from draws.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Pachuca Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Telemundo (KESE- Yuma-El Centro,CA )

Pachuca started the season off with two wins, followed by two draws and most recently a 2-0 loss to Necaxa. In the loss to Necaxa, the club gave up goals in the 34th and the 48th minutes of the match.

In Guadalajara’s latest match, the club tied Querétaro 2-2. In the back-and-forth match, Guadalajara scored first with a goal from Sebastián Pérez Bouquet in the 26th minute. In injury time in the first half, Ariel Nahuelpán scored for Querétaro to tie the match up. In the 81st minute, Alexis Vega scored on a penalty kick, but Mario Osuna tied the match six minutes later on a penalty kick of his own.

The last meeting between the two clubs was in January when Pachuca won 2-1.

