Dynamo at Union stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first-place Union host the Dynamo in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

With Philadelphia owning the best record in the Eastern Conference this season, the Union host the Houston Dynamo at Subaru Park for an inter-conference matchup on Saturday night.

The Union currently hold the number one seed in the Eastern Conference with 42 points on 11 wins and nine draws. Philadelphia has only lost two games this season, the fewest in MLS. Houston, on the other hand, is on the outside looking in out West with 25 points so far in 2022.

How to Watch Dynamo at Union Today

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream Dynamo at Union on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Philadelphia leading-scorer Daniel Gazdag’s late first-half goal gave the Union a 1-0 victory over Orlando City last Saturday night. Gazdag scored for the tenth time off a corner kick this season, but it didn’t come without controversy. Gazdag flicked home a header by Jakob Glesnes into the back of the net. However, the flag went up for offside and was later overturned by VAR. Later on, Orlando City was nearly awarded a penalty by VAR, but referee Alex Chilowicz ruled no penalty.

As for Houston, the Dynamo tried to put together a late comeback when they fell behind to Minnesota United. However, United held on to a 2-1 victory despite a Fabrice Picault goal in the 85th minute for the Dynamo.

The Union will try to remain atop the Eastern Conference when they host the Dynamo on Saturday night.

Jul 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) is tackled by FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (24) in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
