Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) walks off the field after the game against Nashville SC at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday features Inter Miami CF facing FC Cincinnati. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from DRV PNK Stadium, broadcast on CBS. Inter Miami CF currently has 25 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has 28 points, and is 16th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati Stats

  • Inter Miami CF has scored 22 goals in 21 games (27th in MLS), and FC Cincinnati has given up 38 in 22 (24th in league).
  • FC Cincinnati is 10th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 18th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).
  • Inter Miami CF is 25th in the league in goal differential at -11.
  • FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-5) is 20th in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

  • Leonardo Campana is Inter Miami CF's leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 20 games (16th in league).
  • Gonzalo Higuain has four goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Inter Miami CF.
  • Alejandro Pozuelo is Inter Miami CF's leader in assists, with five (on 26 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Philadelphia

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Charlotte FC

W 3-2

Home

7/23/2022

NYCFC

L 2-0

Away

7/30/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

8/3/2022

San Jose

-

Away

8/6/2022

Montreal

-

Away

8/13/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Vancouver

D 2-2

Home

7/17/2022

Columbus

L 2-0

Away

7/23/2022

Nashville SC

D 1-1

Home

7/30/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

8/6/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

8/13/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

8/20/2022

New York

-

Away

How To Watch

July
30
2022

FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
