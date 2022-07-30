Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) walks off the field after the game against Nashville SC at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday features Inter Miami CF facing FC Cincinnati. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from DRV PNK Stadium, broadcast on CBS. Inter Miami CF currently has 25 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has 28 points, and is 16th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati Stats

Inter Miami CF has scored 22 goals in 21 games (27th in MLS), and FC Cincinnati has given up 38 in 22 (24th in league).

FC Cincinnati is 10th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Inter Miami CF is 18th defensively (1.6 allowed per match).

Inter Miami CF is 25th in the league in goal differential at -11.

FC Cincinnati's goal differential (-5) is 20th in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Leonardo Campana is Inter Miami CF's leading scorer this season, with eight goals in 20 games (16th in league).

Gonzalo Higuain has four goals in 16 appearances, second-best on Inter Miami CF.

Alejandro Pozuelo is Inter Miami CF's leader in assists, with five (on 26 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Philadelphia L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Charlotte FC W 3-2 Home 7/23/2022 NYCFC L 2-0 Away 7/30/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 8/3/2022 San Jose - Away 8/6/2022 Montreal - Away 8/13/2022 NYCFC - Home

