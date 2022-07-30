LA Galaxy at FC Dallas stream: Watch online, TV channel

Chicharito and the Galaxy will take on conference rivals Jesús Ferreira and FC Dallas tonight.

The Galaxy have fallen down the standings lately. Besides winning their last game, they lost three-game straight before that, which allowed three teams to jump them in the standings.

They now sit at No. 7 with a total of 30 points through 21 games.

How to Watch LA Galaxy at FC Dallas Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream the LA Galaxy at FC Dallas game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In Los Angeles' last win, it shut out Atlanta United 2-0. Kévin Cabral opened scoring in the seventh minute for Los Angeles and that proved to be the only goal until six minutes into extra time after the 90th when Dejan Jovelijic put in the second goal.

FC Dallas is one of those three teams that hopped Los Angeles in that three-game losing streak. Dallas is No. 5 in the conference with 32 points from an 8-8-6 record this season.

Dallas is one point behind Real Salt Lake and one point ahead of Nashville.

FC Dallas is coming off a win and shutting out Real Salt Lake in its last fixture. Jesús Ferreira was the only player to score in the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.