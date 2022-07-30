Skip to main content

How to Watch LA Galaxy at FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chicharito and the Galaxy will take on conference rivals Jesús Ferreira and FC Dallas tonight.

The Galaxy have fallen down the standings lately. Besides winning their last game, they lost three-game straight before that, which allowed three teams to jump them in the standings.

They now sit at No. 7 with a total of 30 points through 21 games.

How to Watch LA Galaxy at FC Dallas Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream the LA Galaxy at FC Dallas game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In Los Angeles' last win, it shut out Atlanta United 2-0. Kévin Cabral opened scoring in the seventh minute for Los Angeles and that proved to be the only goal until six minutes into extra time after the 90th when Dejan Jovelijic put in the second goal.

FC Dallas is one of those three teams that hopped Los Angeles in that three-game losing streak. Dallas is No. 5 in the conference with 32 points from an 8-8-6 record this season.

Dallas is one point behind Real Salt Lake and one point ahead of Nashville.

FC Dallas is coming off a win and shutting out Real Salt Lake in its last fixture. Jesús Ferreira was the only player to score in the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LA Galaxy Chicharito
Soccer

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle14 seconds ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Shark Rober

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
1658547637999
entertainment

How to Watch Sharks in Paradise

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_18739305
Soccer

How to Watch Real Salt Lake at San Jose Earthquakes

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Chibiverse
entertainment

How to Watch Chibiverse Series Premiere

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
USATSI_18749955
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus

By Rafael Urbina9 minutes ago
USATSI_17343072
UFC

How to Watch UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes - Prelims

By Matthew Beighle13 minutes ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Monsters of the Cape

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
Jul 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) is tackled by FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges (24) in the first half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Dynamo at Union stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago