Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/29/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (not pictured) receives a yellow card during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC takes on Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Friday at 11:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC currently has 45 points, ranking first overall in the league. Seattle has 29 points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Seattle

  • Match Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
  Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Seattle Stats

  • LAFC is second in MLS offensively (2.0 goals per match), and Seattle is fifth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).
  • Seattle is 16th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and LAFC is third defensively (1.0 conceded per match).
  • LAFC's goal differential (+20) is first in the league.
  • Seattle's goal differential (+3) is 10th in the league.

LAFC Key Players

  • Christian Arango is LAFC's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 21 games (eighth in league).
  • Carlos Vela has six goals in 19 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on LAFC.
  • Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with eight in 19 games (first in league).

Seattle Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/8/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-1

Away

7/23/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 2-0

Away

7/29/2022

Seattle

-

Home

8/6/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

8/13/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

8/16/2022

DC United

-

Home

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Nashville SC

L 1-0

Away

7/16/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

7/23/2022

Colorado

W 2-1

Home

7/29/2022

LAFC

-

Away

8/2/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

8/6/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

8/14/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/29/2022

