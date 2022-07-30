Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/29/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seattle Sounders FC takes on Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Friday at 11:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC currently has 45 points, ranking first overall in the league. Seattle has 29 points, and is 15th overall.
How to Watch LAFC vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Friday, July 29, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
LAFC and Seattle Stats
- LAFC is second in MLS offensively (2.0 goals per match), and Seattle is fifth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).
- Seattle is 16th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and LAFC is third defensively (1.0 conceded per match).
- LAFC's goal differential (+20) is first in the league.
- Seattle's goal differential (+3) is 10th in the league.
LAFC Key Players
- Christian Arango is LAFC's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 21 games (eighth in league).
- Carlos Vela has six goals in 19 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on LAFC.
- Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with eight in 19 games (first in league).
Seattle Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/8/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Home
7/17/2022
Nashville SC
W 2-1
Away
7/23/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-0
Away
7/29/2022
Seattle
-
Home
8/6/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
8/13/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
8/16/2022
DC United
-
Home
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Nashville SC
L 1-0
Away
7/16/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
7/23/2022
Colorado
W 2-1
Home
7/29/2022
LAFC
-
Away
8/2/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
8/6/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
8/14/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
