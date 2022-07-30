Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/29/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (not pictured) receives a yellow card during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC takes on Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on Friday at 11:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. LAFC currently has 45 points, ranking first overall in the league. Seattle has 29 points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch LAFC vs. Seattle

Match Day: Friday, July 29, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Stadium: Banc of California Stadium

LAFC and Seattle Stats

LAFC is second in MLS offensively (2.0 goals per match), and Seattle is fifth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).

Seattle is 16th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and LAFC is third defensively (1.0 conceded per match).

LAFC's goal differential (+20) is first in the league.

Seattle's goal differential (+3) is 10th in the league.

LAFC Key Players

Christian Arango is LAFC's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 21 games (eighth in league).

Carlos Vela has six goals in 19 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on LAFC.

Vela is LAFC's leader in assists, with eight in 19 games (first in league).

Seattle Key Players

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/8/2022 Los Angeles W 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 Nashville SC W 2-1 Away 7/23/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-0 Away 7/29/2022 Seattle - Home 8/6/2022 Real Salt Lake - Away 8/13/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 8/16/2022 DC United - Home

Seattle Schedule