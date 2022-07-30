How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Stream Soccer Live

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cristian Arango and LAFC will take the pitch against Jordan Morris and Conference West rivals the Sounders tonight.

Los Angeles FC is the leader of the Conference West going into this week of play. The team has a total of 45 points through 21 games with a positive-20-goal differential.

With the additions it has made, it is only looking to get better too.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

LAFC added another win to its 14-3-4 record after beating Sporting Kansas City 2-0 in its last game. Cristian Arango put the first goal in the net in the 56th minute and Gareth Bale put his first LAFC goal in, in the 83rd minute.

LAFC ranks No. 2 in the MLS in goals scored and No. 3 in assists.

The Sounds will be the team trying to take down the leaders today. They are 9-2-10 on the season with a total of 29 points and a positive-three-goal differential.

Seattle also added a win to its record column in its last game 2-1 against the Rapids. Seattle went down 1-0 in the third minute when Jonathan Lewis scored for Colorado. 

It took 40 minutes before Seattle got on the board with Jordan Morris scoring for the team first. Nicolás Lodeiro put what now is the game-winning goal in the 71st minute.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 23, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (not pictured) receives a yellow card during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
