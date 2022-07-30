Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) celebrates scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half with teammates defender Larrys Mabiala (33) and midfielder Santiago Moreno (30) at Providence Park. The Timbers won the game 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United FC hosts Portland Timbers in MLS at Allianz Field on Saturday, July 30. The two teams will face off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ABC. Minnesota United FC has 34 points, ranking seventh in the league. Portland has 30 points, and is 14th overall.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Portland

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Allianz Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Minnesota United FC and Portland Stats

  • Minnesota United FC is 12th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Portland is 15th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).
  • Portland puts up 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Minnesota United FC allows 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
  • Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +5, which ranks seventh in the league.
  • Portland is ninth in the league in goal differential at +4.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

  • Emanuel Reynoso is Minnesota United FC's leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 21 games (seventh in league).
  • Robin Lod has six goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Bongokuhle Hlongwane has four assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on Minnesota United FC, and 21st in the league.

Portland Key Players

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Sporting Kansas City

D 1-1

Home

7/16/2022

DC United

W 2-0

Home

7/23/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Away

7/30/2022

Portland

-

Home

8/6/2022

Colorado

-

Away

8/14/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

8/20/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Seattle

W 3-0

Away

7/17/2022

Vancouver

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

San Jose

W 2-1

Home

7/30/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

8/3/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

8/6/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

8/13/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Portland Timbers at Minnesota United FC

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
