Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Minnesota United FC hosts Portland Timbers in MLS at Allianz Field on Saturday, July 30. The two teams will face off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ABC. Minnesota United FC has 34 points, ranking seventh in the league. Portland has 30 points, and is 14th overall.
How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Portland
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Allianz Field
- Stadium: Allianz Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Minnesota United FC and Portland Stats
- Minnesota United FC is 12th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Portland is 15th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).
- Portland puts up 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Minnesota United FC allows 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
- Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +5, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Portland is ninth in the league in goal differential at +4.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
- Emanuel Reynoso is Minnesota United FC's leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 21 games (seventh in league).
- Robin Lod has six goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Bongokuhle Hlongwane has four assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on Minnesota United FC, and 21st in the league.
Portland Key Players
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Sporting Kansas City
D 1-1
Home
7/16/2022
DC United
W 2-0
Home
7/23/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Away
7/30/2022
Portland
-
Home
8/6/2022
Colorado
-
Away
8/14/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
8/20/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Seattle
W 3-0
Away
7/17/2022
Vancouver
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
San Jose
W 2-1
Home
7/30/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
8/3/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
8/6/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
8/13/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
30
2022
Portland Timbers at Minnesota United FC
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
