Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) celebrates scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half with teammates defender Larrys Mabiala (33) and midfielder Santiago Moreno (30) at Providence Park. The Timbers won the game 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United FC hosts Portland Timbers in MLS at Allianz Field on Saturday, July 30. The two teams will face off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ABC. Minnesota United FC has 34 points, ranking seventh in the league. Portland has 30 points, and is 14th overall.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Portland

Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Allianz Field

Minnesota United FC and Portland Stats

Minnesota United FC is 12th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Portland is 15th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).

Portland puts up 1.6 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Minnesota United FC allows 1.2 per game (eighth in league).

Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +5, which ranks seventh in the league.

Portland is ninth in the league in goal differential at +4.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Emanuel Reynoso is Minnesota United FC's leading scorer this year, with nine goals in 21 games (seventh in league).

Robin Lod has six goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has four assists in 22 games -- No. 1 on Minnesota United FC, and 21st in the league.

Minnesota United FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Sporting Kansas City D 1-1 Home 7/16/2022 DC United W 2-0 Home 7/23/2022 Houston W 2-1 Away 7/30/2022 Portland - Home 8/6/2022 Colorado - Away 8/14/2022 Nashville SC - Away 8/20/2022 Austin FC - Home

