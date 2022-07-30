New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC attacker Jesus Jimenez (9) controls the ball against Charlotte FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Toronto FC face off against New England Revolution. The game at Gillette Stadium starts at 8:00 PM ET. New England currently has 26 points, ranking 20th in the league. Toronto FC has 22 points, and is 25th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. Toronto FC

Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New England and Toronto FC Stats

New England is 11th in MLS in goals scored (32 in 21 matches), and Toronto FC is 25th in goals allowed (39 in 22).

Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per match (13th in MLS), and New England is giving up 1.6 per match (20th in league).

New England has a goal differential of -2 on the season, 15th in the league.

Toronto FC is 23rd in the league in goal differential at -9.

New England Key Players

Gustavo Bou is New England's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 12 games (18th in league).

Carles Gil is New England's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 24 shots, 1.1 per game) in 21 league appearances.

Sebastian Lletget is New England's leader in assists, with four (on eight chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Toronto FC Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 NYCFC L 4-2 Away 7/16/2022 Philadelphia L 2-1 Away 7/23/2022 Columbus D 0-0 Away 7/30/2022 Toronto FC - Home 8/6/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 8/13/2022 DC United - Home 8/17/2022 Toronto FC - Away

Toronto FC Schedule