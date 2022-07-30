New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in MLS will see Toronto FC face off against New England Revolution. The game at Gillette Stadium starts at 8:00 PM ET. New England currently has 26 points, ranking 20th in the league. Toronto FC has 22 points, and is 25th overall.
How to Watch New England vs. Toronto FC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and Toronto FC Stats
- New England is 11th in MLS in goals scored (32 in 21 matches), and Toronto FC is 25th in goals allowed (39 in 22).
- Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per match (13th in MLS), and New England is giving up 1.6 per match (20th in league).
- New England has a goal differential of -2 on the season, 15th in the league.
- Toronto FC is 23rd in the league in goal differential at -9.
New England Key Players
- Gustavo Bou is New England's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 12 games (18th in league).
- Carles Gil is New England's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 24 shots, 1.1 per game) in 21 league appearances.
- Sebastian Lletget is New England's leader in assists, with four (on eight chances created) in 18 league appearances.
Toronto FC Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
NYCFC
L 4-2
Away
7/16/2022
Philadelphia
L 2-1
Away
7/23/2022
Columbus
D 0-0
Away
7/30/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
8/6/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
8/13/2022
DC United
-
Home
8/17/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Chicago
L 2-0
Away
7/16/2022
Montreal
L 1-0
Away
7/23/2022
Charlotte FC
W 4-0
Home
7/30/2022
New England
-
Away
8/6/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
8/13/2022
Portland
-
Home
8/17/2022
New England
-
Home
How To Watch
July
30
2022
Toronto FC at New England Revolution
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
