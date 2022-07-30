New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC attacker Jesus Jimenez (9) controls the ball against Charlotte FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Toronto FC face off against New England Revolution. The game at Gillette Stadium starts at 8:00 PM ET. New England currently has 26 points, ranking 20th in the league. Toronto FC has 22 points, and is 25th overall.

How to Watch New England vs. Toronto FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New England and Toronto FC Stats

  • New England is 11th in MLS in goals scored (32 in 21 matches), and Toronto FC is 25th in goals allowed (39 in 22).
  • Toronto FC is scoring 1.4 goals per match (13th in MLS), and New England is giving up 1.6 per match (20th in league).
  • New England has a goal differential of -2 on the season, 15th in the league.
  • Toronto FC is 23rd in the league in goal differential at -9.

New England Key Players

  • Gustavo Bou is New England's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 12 games (18th in league).
  • Carles Gil is New England's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 24 shots, 1.1 per game) in 21 league appearances.
  • Sebastian Lletget is New England's leader in assists, with four (on eight chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Toronto FC Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

NYCFC

L 4-2

Away

7/16/2022

Philadelphia

L 2-1

Away

7/23/2022

Columbus

D 0-0

Away

7/30/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

8/6/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

8/13/2022

DC United

-

Home

8/17/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Chicago

L 2-0

Away

7/16/2022

Montreal

L 1-0

Away

7/23/2022

Charlotte FC

W 4-0

Home

7/30/2022

New England

-

Away

8/6/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

8/13/2022

Portland

-

Home

8/17/2022

New England

-

Home

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Toronto FC at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

