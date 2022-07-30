New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/2/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis (7) dribbles ahead of Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Alex Roldan (16) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids will meet in MLS action on Tuesday, August 2. The game at Red Bull Arena gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on MSG. New York is currently fifth overall in the league in points, with 36. Colorado is 24th, with 24.

How to Watch New York vs. Colorado

Match Day: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Red Bull Arena

New York and Colorado Stats

New York is sixth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Colorado is 14th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).

Colorado is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and New York is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).

New York has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which is fifth in the league.

Colorado has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which ranks 17th in the league.

New York Key Players

Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 21 games (eighth in league).

Luquinhas is New York's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 19 league games.

Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three in 22 games (43rd in league).

Colorado Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 FC Cincinnati D 1-1 Away 7/17/2022 NYCFC L 1-0 Home 7/24/2022 Austin FC W 4-3 Away 8/2/2022 Colorado - Home 8/6/2022 DC United - Away 8/13/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 8/17/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away

Colorado Schedule