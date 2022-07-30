New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis (7) dribbles ahead of Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Alex Roldan (16) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids will meet in MLS action on Tuesday, August 2. The game at Red Bull Arena gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on MSG. New York is currently fifth overall in the league in points, with 36. Colorado is 24th, with 24.

How to Watch New York vs. Colorado

  • Match Day: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Red Bull Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

New York and Colorado Stats

  • New York is sixth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Colorado is 14th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
  • Colorado is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and New York is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
  • New York has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which is fifth in the league.
  • Colorado has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which ranks 17th in the league.

New York Key Players

  • Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 21 games (eighth in league).
  • Luquinhas is New York's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 19 league games.
  • Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three in 22 games (43rd in league).

Colorado Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

D 1-1

Away

7/17/2022

NYCFC

L 1-0

Home

7/24/2022

Austin FC

W 4-3

Away

8/2/2022

Colorado

-

Home

8/6/2022

DC United

-

Away

8/13/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

8/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Orlando City SC

D 1-1

Home

7/16/2022

Los Angeles

W 2-0

Home

7/23/2022

Seattle

L 2-1

Away

8/2/2022

New York

-

Away

8/6/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

8/13/2022

Columbus

-

Home

8/17/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Colorado Rapids at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
