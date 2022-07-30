New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/2/2022

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids will meet in MLS action on Tuesday, August 2. The game at Red Bull Arena gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on MSG. New York is currently fifth overall in the league in points, with 36. Colorado is 24th, with 24.
How to Watch New York vs. Colorado
- Match Day: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
New York and Colorado Stats
- New York is sixth in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Colorado is 14th defensively (1.4 allowed per game).
- Colorado is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and New York is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per match).
- New York has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which is fifth in the league.
- Colorado has a goal differential of -4 for the season, which ranks 17th in the league.
New York Key Players
- Lewis Morgan is New York's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 21 games (eighth in league).
- Luquinhas is New York's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 19 league games.
- Omir Fernandez is New York's leader in assists, with three in 22 games (43rd in league).
Colorado Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
D 1-1
Away
7/17/2022
NYCFC
L 1-0
Home
7/24/2022
Austin FC
W 4-3
Away
8/2/2022
Colorado
-
Home
8/6/2022
DC United
-
Away
8/13/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
8/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Orlando City SC
D 1-1
Home
7/16/2022
Los Angeles
W 2-0
Home
7/23/2022
Seattle
L 2-1
Away
8/2/2022
New York
-
Away
8/6/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
8/13/2022
Columbus
-
Home
8/17/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
