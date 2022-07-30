Angel City is looking for a win tonight after losing to the OL Reign earlier this season in this NWSL matchup.

The OL Reign is on the road in Los Angeles tonight for an NWSL matchup. Currently, the two teams are tied up in the standings but the Reign are sitting one spot ahead of Angel City due to goal differential. Both teams have 17 points and will look to make it an even 20 points with a win tonight.

How to Watch OL Reign at Angel City FC Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live Stream OL Reign at Angel City FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Angel City took on the San Diego Wave and picked up a close 2-1 victory. Ali Riley got things going just nine minutes into the match to give Angel City a quick 1-0 lead. Kristen McNabb evened the score for San Diego with a goal at the 60-minute mark, but Claire Emslie found the net for the game-winner in the 81st minute.

The OL Reign are coming off of a tough 1-0 loss to the Kansas City Current. Lo’eau LaBonta scored 18 minutes into the match to give the Current the lead and the Reign was never able to find the net and walked away empty-handed.

The last time these two teams met was in June and the Reign won the game by a score of 1-0. Tonight, Angel City will look to avenge that loss and pick up another three points.

Regional restrictions may apply.