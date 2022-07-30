Skip to main content

How to Watch OL Reign at Angel City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Angel City is looking for a win tonight after losing to the OL Reign earlier this season in this NWSL matchup.

The OL Reign is on the road in Los Angeles tonight for an NWSL matchup. Currently, the two teams are tied up in the standings but the Reign are sitting one spot ahead of Angel City due to goal differential. Both teams have 17 points and will look to make it an even 20 points with a win tonight. 

How to Watch OL Reign at Angel City FC Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live Stream OL Reign at Angel City FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Angel City took on the San Diego Wave and picked up a close 2-1 victory. Ali Riley got things going just nine minutes into the match to give Angel City a quick 1-0 lead. Kristen McNabb evened the score for San Diego with a goal at the 60-minute mark, but Claire Emslie found the net for the game-winner in the 81st minute.

The OL Reign are coming off of a tough 1-0 loss to the Kansas City Current. Lo’eau LaBonta scored 18 minutes into the match to give the Current the lead and the Reign was never able to find the net and walked away empty-handed. 

The last time these two teams met was in June and the Reign won the game by a score of 1-0. Tonight, Angel City will look to avenge that loss and pick up another three points. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
30
2022

OL Reign at Angel City FC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18774146
Soccer

How to Watch OL Reign at Angel City FC

By Christine Brown18 seconds ago
imago0047843567h (2)
Soccer

How to Watch Puebla vs. Atlético San Luis

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Huracan vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jul 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) and second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) celebrate the win over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after being called out on strikes to end the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Phillies won 4-2 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after being called out on strikes to end the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Phillies won 4-2 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with Josh Bell (19) after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty (25) center, high fives Oakland Athletics center fielder Skye Bolt (11) after he and Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) score on Piscotty's three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago