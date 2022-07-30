Pacific FC vs. Valour FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

Pacific FC is on a four-match unbeaten streak. Can they make it five when they face Valour FC on Saturday?

The Canadian Premier League gets the weekend started Saturday afternoon with Pacific FC taking on Valour FC. Pacific is on a four-match unbeaten streak, while Valour just had a four-match unbeaten streak snapped.

How to Watch Pacific FC vs. Valour FC Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Pacific has been scoring in bunches during this stretch. The club has scored at least three goals in each of the four games, including a 3-0 win over Cavalry last time out.

Alejandro Díaz Liceága is at the center of Pacific's offensive attack. The forward has scored 11 goals so far this season, a total that leads the CPL by two.

Defender Thomas Meilleur-Giguère is the facilitator for the group. He's shared a league-high 1,043 passes this year.

Valour is coming off a 3-1 loss to first-place Forge FC last Saturday. Before that, they'd held opponents to one or fewer goals in four consecutive games.

Saturday will be the third match of the year between Pacific and Valour. The first two were high-scoring affairs - Pacific won 3-2 on April 17, then the club played to a 2-2 tie on May 28.

Kickoff for this game is set for 3 p.m. ET. Coverage can be found on FOX Soccer Plus.

