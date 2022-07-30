Skip to main content

How to Watch Puebla vs. Atlético San Luis: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla will look for a win over Atlético San Luis tonight to move up into the top four in league standings.

Puebla and Atlético San Luis will meet for matchday six of 17 on Saturday evening for the Liga MX apertura season. San Luis is currently in 12th place in the standings with five points while Puebla is in fifth place with eight points. 

How to Watch Puebla vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Puebla vs. Atlético San Luis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlético San Luis is coming off of a tight 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul on Tuesday. Despite eight players getting yellow cards during the game, none of the penalties were committed in the box so neither team found themselves face to face with the goalie with a penalty kick attempt. 

Puebla most recently played Monterrey for matchday five on Tuesday and it resulted in a 1-0 loss. Stefan Medina scored for Monterrey at the 30-minute mark and although Puebla produced shots on goal, none of them found the back of the net. 

The last time Puebla and San Luis met was back in March during the clausura season. The game resulted in a 2-1 victory for San Luis. Puebla will definitely be looking to avenge that loss Saturday evening. 

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Puebla vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0047843567h (2)
Soccer

How to Watch Puebla vs. Atlético San Luis

By Christine Brown33 seconds ago
