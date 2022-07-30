Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo hits the pitch against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, July 30. The two MLS clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET. Philadelphia has 42 points, ranking second overall in the league. Houston has 25 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Houston

Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Subaru Park

Philadelphia and Houston Stats

Philadelphia is scoring 1.5 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and Houston is giving up 1.4 per match (15th in league).

Houston is 17th in MLS in goals scored (28 in 22 games), and Philadelphia is first in goals allowed (15 in 22).

Philadelphia's goal differential is +19, which ranks third in the league.

Houston's goal differential is -3, 16th in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

Daniel Gazdag is Philadelphia's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 28 shots) in 22 league games.

Julian Carranza has seven goals in 19 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's leader in assists is Kai Wagner, who has five (on 36 chances created) in 22 league appearances.

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Inter Miami CF W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 New England W 2-1 Home 7/23/2022 Orlando City SC W 1-0 Away 7/30/2022 Houston - Home 8/6/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 8/13/2022 Chicago - Home 8/17/2022 FC Dallas - Away

Houston Schedule