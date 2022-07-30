Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo hits the pitch against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, July 30. The two MLS clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET. Philadelphia has 42 points, ranking second overall in the league. Houston has 25 points, and is 21st overall.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Houston

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Subaru Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Philadelphia and Houston Stats

  • Philadelphia is scoring 1.5 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and Houston is giving up 1.4 per match (15th in league).
  • Houston is 17th in MLS in goals scored (28 in 22 games), and Philadelphia is first in goals allowed (15 in 22).
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is +19, which ranks third in the league.
  • Houston's goal differential is -3, 16th in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Daniel Gazdag is Philadelphia's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 28 shots) in 22 league games.
  • Julian Carranza has seven goals in 19 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Philadelphia.
  • Philadelphia's leader in assists is Kai Wagner, who has five (on 36 chances created) in 22 league appearances.

Houston Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 2-1

Away

7/16/2022

New England

W 2-1

Home

7/23/2022

Orlando City SC

W 1-0

Away

7/30/2022

Houston

-

Home

8/6/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

8/13/2022

Chicago

-

Home

8/17/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/12/2022

Austin FC

L 3-1

Away

7/17/2022

San Jose

W 2-1

Away

7/23/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-1

Home

7/30/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

8/5/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

8/13/2022

Montreal

-

Home

8/20/2022

Colorado

-

Away

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Houston Dynamo at Philadelphia Union

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
