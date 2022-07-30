Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Houston Dynamo hits the pitch against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, July 30. The two MLS clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET. Philadelphia has 42 points, ranking second overall in the league. Houston has 25 points, and is 21st overall.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Houston
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Philadelphia and Houston Stats
- Philadelphia is scoring 1.5 goals per game (sixth in MLS), and Houston is giving up 1.4 per match (15th in league).
- Houston is 17th in MLS in goals scored (28 in 22 games), and Philadelphia is first in goals allowed (15 in 22).
- Philadelphia's goal differential is +19, which ranks third in the league.
- Houston's goal differential is -3, 16th in the league.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Daniel Gazdag is Philadelphia's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 28 shots) in 22 league games.
- Julian Carranza has seven goals in 19 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Philadelphia.
- Philadelphia's leader in assists is Kai Wagner, who has five (on 36 chances created) in 22 league appearances.
Houston Key Players
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-1
Away
7/16/2022
New England
W 2-1
Home
7/23/2022
Orlando City SC
W 1-0
Away
7/30/2022
Houston
-
Home
8/6/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
8/13/2022
Chicago
-
Home
8/17/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/12/2022
Austin FC
L 3-1
Away
7/17/2022
San Jose
W 2-1
Away
7/23/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-1
Home
7/30/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
8/5/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
8/13/2022
Montreal
-
Home
8/20/2022
Colorado
-
Away
How To Watch
July
30
2022
Houston Dynamo at Philadelphia Union
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)